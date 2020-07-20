The Summer Reading Program at Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., titled “Reimagine Your Story,” began June 22 and runs through Aug. 8. The themes are mythology, fantasy and fairy tales. Weekly prizes will be available at the library’s summer reading desk, which will be open from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays. Participants should return their card to the library by Aug. 8. The grand prize drawing will be held Aug. 10.
Twin Rivers Genealogy Society volunteers will be available from 1-3 p.m. weekdays in the Local History Room to aid patrons in researching their ancestry.
More information is available at lewistonlibrary.org.
———
All branches of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. and 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed to the public at this time. Bookdrops are also closed. The library is, however, offering curbside pickup. Hours are 11 to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To request items for pick up, log into your account at www.valnet.org, email a list to yourlibrary@aclib.org or call (509) 756-5454. To pick up requests, call ahead of time to allow staff to get items ready.
For the Asotin County Library’s Summer Reading Program, children and teens can decide how many books to read this summer. When the goal is reached, prizes can be picked up at the library. Adults have a bingo card to fill out. The first bingo earns a $5 Kenzie’s Koffee card or another prize. Those who get a blackout will have their name entered into a drawing for an Asotin County Library book bag and a Kindle Paperwhite. The bingo cards and reading logs can be downloaded from the library website or picked up at the library. Children’s programs will be on Facebook Live this year.
Virtual Storytime for young children will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. For school age kids, Explore & Learn will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, featuring a science or craft activity. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
For more information, visit asotincountylibrary.org.
———
The Latah County Library District has resumed regular hours of operation. A maximum number of patrons will be allowed in at one time and branch libraries may have different occupancy limits. There is a limit of 15 minutes per visit. Patrons of the Moscow branch are required to wear a mask. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Browsing library materials will be allowed. A limited number of computers are available for 30-minute sessions, one person per computer, no appointment necessary. Check-out will be contact-free. Holds may be placed on LCLD items. Curbside holds will be available on a more limited basis with in-person self-serve holds being offered inside the Moscow library. Book drops at all LCLD branches are open. Returned materials will be temporarily quarantined. Patrons are urged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines during their visit. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door if needed. Staff are required to wear masks. Sanitation protocols are being utilized for patron and staff safety.
For more information, visit www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., remains closed to the public. During this time, patrons may only borrow items from their home library (CMPL). Patrons may place holds via their online account or by contacting CMPL by phone at (208) 476-3411. When picking up holds, patrons are asked to call before coming to the library and give staff members an estimated time of arrival, or from the curb if possible. Holds will be available for pick up at the front entrance. Once the patron arrives for pick up, items will be placed in a bag on a table at the front entrance. All returned items will be quarantined for three days before being checked in. Once the quarantine is over, the items will be checked in and sanitized. Until further notice the library will be closed on Saturdays. Wi-Fi is available 24/7 outside the library for those who need access to the internet.
For more information, visit orofinolibrary.com.
———
All eight branches of the Prairie River Library District have differing procedures by branch. Call your local branch for details. Free masks will be available. Contactless curbside pick up is available, computer sessions may be scheduled via phone, Wi-Fi access is still available from outside the library buildings, and digital story times and crafts will be posted online.
For more information, visit www.prld.org/callendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is offering contactless curbside service 1-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance. Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio. Call (509) 334-3595 to let staff know you have arrived. Open your trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so library staff can deposit items without contact. Patrons should remain in their vehicle until staff delivers the requested materials. For pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone, call from home and library staff will schedule a time to meet in the patio to deliver your items.
For more information, visit neill-lib.org.
———
Area residents can obtain a free, reusable facemask curbside from any branch of Whitman County Library District. The masks provided by Washington State Emergency Management are adult sized and intended for lower income residents or those who have struggled to locate a mask elsewhere. Call your local branch to arrange curbside pick up of sized cloth masks, limited to the number of adults in the family.
For more information, visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us.