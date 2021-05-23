Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
Online registration for the summer reading program begins June 1; patrons can register at the library, 411 D St., from June 7-12.
Charming Chapters Genre Quest’s May genre is up to individual readers.
Park story times are on hiatus for a few weeks, returning in mid-June.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for walk-in and curbside service. The Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston, and the Asotin branch, 215 Second St., are closed. Computers are available by appointment, and laptops are available for parking lot use during open hours.
The library offers 30 minute one-on-one tech help appointments from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays either via Zoom or over the phone. Patrons can register online.
Washington State Parks Discover Pass and activity backpacks are available for checkout. They include a Discover Pass for free entry into Washington State Parks, binoculars, bird, tree and wildflower field guides and a Washington State Parks map. The backpacks can be checked out for as long as two weeks and are limited to one per family.
Explore & Learn videos are posted to Facebook at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Kits containing all items needed to follow along from home are available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays outside the main doors.
Friendly Faces, Interesting Places videos are posted to Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Activity kits that further explore that week’s topic are available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday outside the main doors.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open to the public from 2-5 p.m. weekdays. Senior-only hours are from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays. Computer usage is available by appointment.
Curbside service is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Prairie River Library District
Registration for this year’s free summer reading program, Tails and Tales, is open for all eight branches of Prairie River Library District. Each branch has different activities and dates planned, so patrons may check for their local branch online or call district headquarters in Lapwai at (208) 843-7254.
“Picturing Women Inventors,” a Smithsonian poster exhibition, will be on display at the Peck Library, 217 N. Main St., through May.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public LiIbrary
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open by appointment at 10 a.m. weekdays for at-risk patrons, and 3-6 p.m. for the general public. Patrons can call (509) 334-3595 to schedule an appointment. Curbside service is available from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Story time videos will be posted every Monday morning on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Garfield Library
The library, 109 Third St., is offering Draw Cute Animals grab-and-go bags through the month of May. Kits include an instruction sheet, paper, pencil, sharpener, eraser, fine-tip pen, online resources and list of physical books to check out from the library.
The Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., will show Ken Carper’s photography exhibit “Spring and Summer in the Palouse” through the summer.
Web site: whitco.lib.wa.us.