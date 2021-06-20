Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
The library will offer its STEM Stuff Saturday program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 and July 24 at the library, 411 D St.
Jennifer Bauer, of Lewiston, will teach Qigong in the event space on the second floor of the library at 10 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 12.
Park Story Times will take place 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Hereth Park, 10 a.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park and 10 a.m. Fridays at Sunset Park, weather permitting.
Find more information at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for walk-in and curbside service. Computers are available by appointment, and laptops are available for parking lot use during open hours
Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Asotin branch, 215 Second St., is closed.
The Summer Reading Program runs through Aug. 31. Children can pick up a challenge list at the library. For every five challenges completed, children can select a prize and have their names entered into the grand prize drawing. Adult patrons can track books online or pick up a challenge card at the library and get a bingo for a prize and a blackout for entry into the grand prize drawing for a Kindle Paperwhite and canvas book bag.
Book Night discussing “City of Ink” by Elsa Hart is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. This group meets the fourth Tuesday each month on Zoom to discuss books of the group’s choosing. A form to receive an email invite to the discussion can be found on the library’s website.
The library’s Career Catalyst Center is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the downtown branch.
Washington State Parks Discover Pass and activity backpacks are available for checkout. They include a Discover Pass for free entry into Washington State Parks, binoculars, bird, tree and wildflower field guides and a Washington State Parks map. The backpacks can be checked out for as long as two weeks and are limited to one per family.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Moscow Library
Fairyopolis will take place between 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday at the library, 110 S. Jefferson St. Participants will build a fairy home on the grounds. Supplies are limited. Participants may email a picture of their fairy home and email it to programming@latahlibrary.org with their name and age for a chance to win a prize.
Registration for “Imagine Your Story,” the Summer Reading Program at the Latah County Library District, opened June 4. Registration can be completed in-person or online. The program runs through July 27.
“The Mystery of Nancy Drew” will take place at 2 p.m. June 29 at facebook.com/latahlibrary. Historian Leslie Goddard will portray Nancy Drew while discussing the history of America’s favorite girl detective, followed by a Q&A.
More information is available by visiting latahlibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The Summer Reading Program, “Tales and Tails” has begun and concludes July 31. Completion of levels will include free books and crafts.
In partnership with the Nez Perce Tribe, the library has installed an Air Quality Program. Patrons can access real-time maps of current fires, air quality and other information at purpleair.com and fire.airnow.gov.
There are now three Little Libraries in the Orofino area. They will be listed in the National Libraries website for patrons and travelers to find.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Prairie River Library District
Registration for this year’s free Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” is open for all eight branches. Each branch has different activities and dates planned, so patrons may check for their your local branch online or call district headquarters in Lapwai at (208) 843-7254.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Curbside service is still available.
Storytime videos will be posted every Monday morning on the library website.
The Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” began June 14 and runs through July 30. Forest Animal Week begins June 21. An interactive presentation with Happy Birds will take place at 11 a.m. June 22. Registration can be completed at neill-lib.beanstack.org. Grab and Go Activity Bags with chalk art activities are available while supplies last and are limited to one bag per child.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library
This year’s free Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” began June 14 and is open to all ages. Registration can be completed online at whitco.lib.wa.us/beanstack.
The Endicott Library is holding a Design a Bookmark Contest. The deadline for entries is July 13. Artwork must be original and in a traditional medium. Contest is open to all ages.
The district is holding a Picture Your Pet (or Wildlife) Contest. Enter a photo before Aug. 31 at bit.ly/wclphoto_contest and the picture may be shared on the WCL website.
The Paint-A-Pot grab-n-go event is happening at the Colfax, Colton, Garfield and Uniontown branches during the month of June. Supplies are limited.
The Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., will show Ken Carper’s photography exhibit, “Spring and Summer in the Palouse,” through the summer.
The Albion branch, 310 N. F St., has reopened with new improvements. Occupancy is limited to three people. There are no time limits for browsing. Masks are required for anyone who is not fully vaccinated. The library is open 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.