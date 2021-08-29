Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
The library, 411 D St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
City park story times are on hiatus.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch, at 417 Sycamore St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-in and curbside service. Computers stations are open and laptops are available for parking lot use during those hours. Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Asotin branch, 215 Second St., is closed.
Book Night club will discuss “Home” by Toni Morrison at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Patrons can visit the library’s website for a Zoom invitation.
Washington State Parks Discover Pass and activity backpacks are available for checkout. They include a Discover Pass for free entry into Washington State Parks, binoculars; bird, tree and wildflower field guides; and a Washington State Parks map. The backpacks can be checked out for as long as two weeks and are limited to one per family.
Explore and Learn videos are posted to Facebook at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Kits containing all items needed to follow along from home are available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays outside the main doors.
Friendly Faces, Interesting Places videos are posted to Facebook 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Activity kits to further explore that week’s topic are available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday outside the main doors.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Moscow Public Library
MOSCOW — The library, 110 S Jefferson St., will hold Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Second Wednesday Storytime for families at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 8.
More information is available by visiting latahlibrary.org/.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The library has installed an air quality program in partnership with the Nez Perce Tribe. Patrons can access real-time maps of fires, air quality and other information at purpleair.com and fire.airnow.gov.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Prairie River Library District
LAPWAI — September is Library Card Sign-Up Month in the district, serving Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester. Library cards are free to residents with photo ID and a document proving their current physical address.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Curbside service is still available.
Storytime videos will be posted every Monday morning on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library District
COLFAX — The district is holding a Picture Your Pet (or Wildlife) Contest. Enter a photo before Tuesday at bit.ly/wclphoto_contest and the picture may be shared on the library district’s website.
The fall reading challenge will run from Wednesday through Nov. 30 and is open to all ages.
The Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., will show works by Ernie Weiss of Pullman through Sept. 30.
Two new geocaching backpacks are available for checkout. Each backpack contains a Garmin GPS unit, information about geocaching and guidebooks featuring local landmarks. There are more than 500 geocaches hidden in Whitman County, and coordinates can be found at geocaching.com. The library has fishing, birding and hiking backpacks available for checkout as well as Discover Passes to explore any Washington State Park for free. The Albion Library, in partnership with the Guy Albion Historical Society, is holding a Geocache Challenge this summer. Patrons are invited to pick up a list of clues or visit the Geocache website and search for the user name “AlbionLibrary.” Patrons who collect code words and figure out a secret phrase can return to the library for a prize.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.