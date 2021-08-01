Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
The library, 411 D St., will offer an online talk with author Ellen Waterston at 7 p.m. Wednesday, via Zoom. Waterston will discuss her book “Walking the High Desert: Encounters with America Along the Oregon Desert Trail.” Registration is at bit.ly/LCLWaterson.
Coffee and Books will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Library Event Space to discuss “One By One,” by Ruth Ware.
Park Story Times are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Hereth Park, 10 a.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park and 10 a.m. Fridays at Sunset Park, weather permitting.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-in and curbside service. Computers are available by appointment. Laptops are available for parking lot use during open hours. The Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Asotin branch, 215 Second St., is closed.
The Asotin County Library offers air-conditioned public space and can be used as a place to cool off during extreme heat. Individuals may stay as long as needed during the library’s normal hours of operation.
Kids can build their own solar oven and make s’mores at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Arnold Park a the corner off Maple and Burns streets, weather permitting.
“One Second of Hate: A Story of Forgiveness,” by Rais Bhuiyan, part of the Wine and Wisdom series, will take place at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 10. Patrons can visit the library’s website for a Zoom invitation.
A Chihuly wind spinner making activity for kids will take place at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Heights branch.
The Summer Reading Program runs through Aug. 31.
Washington State Parks Discover Pass and activity backpacks are available for checkout. They include a pass for free entry into Washington State Parks, binoculars, bird, tree and wildflower field guides and a Washington State Parks map. The backpacks can be checked out for up to two weeks and are limited to one per family.
Explore and Learn videos are posted to Facebook at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Kits containing all items needed to follow along from home are available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays outside the main doors.
“Friendly Faces, Interesting Places” videos are posted to Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Activity kits to further explore that week’s topic are available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays outside the main doors.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Moscow Public Library
Lawn Chair Book Club, a limited series book club for adults, will be offered by the library, 110 S. Jefferson St. Registration is open at latahlibrary.org. Participants are asked to attend all three meetings, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 and Oct. 2. Meetings will take place outside on the library grounds, weather permitting. Participants may bring a lawn chair. A copy of the selected books will be given for free to registered participants.
More information is available by visiting latahlibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Library
OROFINO — In partnership with the Nez Perce Tribe, the library, 402 Michigan Ave., has installed an Air Quality Program. Patrons can access real-time maps of current fires, air quality and other important information at purpleair.com and fire.airnow.gov.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Prairie River Library District
This year’s free summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” is ongoing at all eight branches. Each has different activities and dates planned, so patrons should check for their local branch online or call district headquarters in Lapwai at (208) 843-7254.
The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main St., is open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., is open 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 4-5 p.m. on Thursday.
Kamiah Library, 505 Main St., is open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Book Bingo will run through August.
The Kooskia Library, 026 S. Main St., is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. The library also has a table at the Kooskia Farmers Market on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a hands-on activity each week.
The Lapwai Library, 103 N. Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The Nezperce Library, 602 Fourth Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce St., is open noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Current programs include Artsy Thursdays, Toddler Tuesday at 1 p.m., story time by request and a new Kids Garden Club.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Curbside service is still available.
Storytime videos will be posted every Monday morning on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library
All 14 branches will close Monday through Saturday for annual maintenance.
The Whitman County Library district is holding a Picture Your Pet (or Wildlife) Contest. Patrons can enter a photo before Aug. 31 at bit.ly/wclphoto_contest, and the picture may be shared on the library’s website.
A writing workshop with local children’s author Daniel Moore will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at the Endicott Library park.
Fish Painting To Go is available for all ages. Once a patron has painted their fish at home, they can return it to the Colfax Library by Aug. 16, and it will be prepared for display. One per person while supplies last.
The Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library will show Ken Carper’s photography exhibit, “Spring and Summer in the Palouse,” through the summer.
Two new geocaching backpacks are available for check out. Each backpack contains a Garmin GPS unit, information about geocaching and guidebooks featuring local landmarks. There are more than 500 geocaches hidden in Whitman County, and coordinates can be found at www.geocaching.com. The library has fishing, birding and hiking backpacks available for checkout as well as Discover Passes to explore any Washington State Park for free. The Albion Library in partnership with the Guy Albion Historical Society is also holding a Geocache Challenge this summer. Patrons are invited to pick up a list of clues or visit the Geocache website and search for the user name “AlbionLibrary.” Patrons who collect code words and figure out a secret phrase can return to the library for a prize.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.