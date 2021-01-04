The Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., offers curbside delivery only, as well as computer and meeting room access by appointment only. Face masks are required. Library card holders may request materials for pick up at the Fifth Street entrance from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Items may be placed on hold through a library account at www.valnet.org, by calling the library at (208) 798-2525 or by email at library@cityoflewiston.org. Library card holders will be notified when their items are ready. Patrons will need to call or ring the doorbell at the Fifth Street entrance to let staff know they are ready to pick up their materials. Patrons unable to leave their homes may contact the library at (208) 798-2506 to see about enrolling in Homebound Services.
Baby Stretch Storytime is on Facebook at 11 a.m. every Wednesday.
Charming Chapters Genre Quest’s January genre is graphic novels.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
———
All three branches of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. and 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed.
Curbside service will be offered at the downtown branch 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 3:30–5:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. To request items for pick-up, patrons may use their Valnet account, email a list to yourlibrary@aclib.org or call (509) 758-5454. It may take up to four hours for staff to process requests. Patrons will be notified when their items are ready for pick-up, and should call the library upon arrival. Requested items will be placed in a bag on a table outside the community room window. The bag will be marked with an abbreviation of the patron’s last and first names.
Online Explore & Learn for grades first through sixth take place at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
Those interested in more information can visit asotincountylibrary.org.
———
The Latah County Library District resumed regular hours of operation, and a limited number of patrons will be allowed at one time. Branch libraries may have different occupancy limits, and there is a limit of 15 minutes per visit. Patrons of the Moscow branch, 110 S. Jefferson St., are required to wear a mask, and children must be accompanied by an adult. A limited number of computers are available for 30-minute sessions, one person per computer, no appointment necessary. Checkout will be contact-free. Holds may be placed on library district items.
The Moscow Public Library offers curbside pickup by appointment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Patrons must pick up their holds at the corner of Jefferson and Second streets, where they can ring the bell at the blue door and pick up their hold items at their specified appointment time. Patrons who are unable to come to the door can call (208) 874-7476 for carside delivery. Curbside holds will be available on a more limited basis with in-person self-serve holds being offered inside the Moscow library. Patrons are urged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines during their visit. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door if needed. The library is also partnering with Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse for Chase the Chill, an initiative to provide cold weather accessories to the community. The Moscow Library is accepting donations of new cold weather accessories such as scarves, socks, gloves, mittens, hats, earmuffs, and headbands. Donations may be placed in a bin in the entryway of the library building.
The Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Potlatch and Troy libraries are pick-up locations for Coats 4 Kids, with outerwear in various sizes available for free. Check your local branch for pick-up hours.
More information is available by visiting www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is currently closed to the general public due to COVID-19. However, curbside service and weekly craft kits for kids are available.
Senior only hours are from 10 a.m.–noon Monday-Friday. Computers are available by appointment from 12:30-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
———
The eight branches of the Prairie River Library District require face masks prior to entry. Disposable ones will be available.
The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main, is open 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., is open 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
The Kamiah Library, 505 Main St., is open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.
The Kooskia Library, 026 S. Main St., is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Take-home bags with winter crafts are available by request.
The Lapwai Library, 103 N. Main St., is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Take-home craft kits with a different theme each week are available by request.
The Nezperce Library, 602 Fourth Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Take-home kits for fiber arts and folk crafts are also available.
The Peck Library, 217 N. Main. St., is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The library serves the Peck Elementary School in daily programs, following pandemic precautions and is closed for public use from 12:30-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Patron computer use is available on a limited basis.
The Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce St., is open noon-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Homework help after school and all computer use is available on a limited basis due to pandemic precautions. Take-home crafts are available by request.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., offers contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance. Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio and call (509) 334-3595. They should open their trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so items can be deposited without contact. Pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone can call from home to schedule a pickup time. Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. If necessary, bagged items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for patrons to retrieve once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
———
The Colfax Branch, 102 S. Main St., increased hours to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside service continues to be available during these hours by request. Browsing and computer time limits have been extended to 30 minutes at all locations to better serve patrons. Safety measures remain in place to comply with state guidelines, and patrons are reminded to wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards. Limited in-person programming is also now available at some branches, including story times and book clubs.
“The Vote: 100 Years,” an acrylic collage exhibit by Colfax artist Nancy Rothwell, is showing at the Libey Gallery. The show runs through this month.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.