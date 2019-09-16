Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Lewiston Public Library, 411 D St. Family Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
In celebration of the opening of the Tsceminicum Club Local History Room, the public is invited to an open house from noon to 2 p.m., Sept. 17.
A screening of Laurence Cotton’s film, “C.E.S Wood”, will take place at 4 p.m., Sept. 24. The film details the story of Charles Erskine Scott Wood and how the Nez Perce War impacted his life and career. Cotton will be available to answer questions and discuss the film in the Second Floor Event Space.
For more information, visit lewistonlibrary.org.
———
The downtown branch of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., will offer free Microsoft Word classes at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 3.
True Story: A Nonfiction Book Club meets at 10:30 a.m. the third Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the downtown branch. This month, they will be discussing “Jefferson’s Pillow: The Founding Fathers and the Dilemma of Black Patriotism” by Roger Wilkins.
For more information, visit asotincountylibrary.org.
———
ALBION — Crafting Night will be at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Early Learning Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. It is a free program for children younger than 5 and their parents/caregivers. There will be songs, activities, stories and crafts.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us/.
———
COLFAX — Knitting Group meets every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m in the meeting room. All levels of knitters and crocheters, including beginners, are welcome.
Early Learning Storytime takes place from 10:10-11:30 a.m.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
———
COLTON — The Colton Library is hosting storytime for children younger than 5 every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
———
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library offers storytime for preschool children at 9 a.m. every Friday.
Patrons are invited to play bingo, eat pie and win prizes at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26.
———
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library holds adult coloring sessions every Thursday at 2 p.m.
Every Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the library holds free screenings of movies for children.
———
ENDICOTT — The library will host storytime for kids ages 6 and younger at 10 a.m. every Friday.
All students K-5 are invited to a LEGO Challenge at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Whitman County Master Gardener Shelley Chambers Fox will give a presentation about the Washington State University Master Gardener program at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
More information available is at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
———
JULIAETTA — Every Monday from noon to 2 p.m., the Juliaetta Library hosts games of pinochle. No experience is necessary, and all players welcome.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org.
———
KAMIAH — Writing Group will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The theme for this meeting is “beer.”
———
KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Library hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults, from 1-5 p.m.
———
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime takes place every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
The Afternoon Tea Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. This month, the club will discuss “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn. The group meets every third Tuesday.
During the month of September, the Moscow Public Library will host Hello Neighbor: A Family Storytime series from 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Thursday. The series is focused on kindness, empathy and being a good neighbor and is ideal for preschool-aged kids and their guardians.
“Cooking Matters at the Store” is a free workshop intended to inform the public about healthy grocery shopping on a budget. The worskshop will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org.
———
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library holds Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Friday.
Book club will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 in the library annex. This month’s book is “Crescendo” by Allen Cheney.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
———
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time is held every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Good Yarns Knit and Crochet Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. every Friday. All skill levels are welcome.
Sew Happy! Hand and Machine Sewing Club, for all skill levels, meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m.
More information is is available at neill-lib.org.
———
UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Library offers Early Learning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for children younger than 5.
More information available is at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
———
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time is every Tuesday from 1-2 p.m.