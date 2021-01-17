Martin Luther King Jr. Day may affect library hours.
———
The Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., offers curbside delivery only, as well as computer and meeting room access by appointment only. Face masks are required. Library card holders may request materials for pick up at the Fifth Street entrance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Items may be placed on hold through a library account at www.valnet.org, by calling the library at (208) 798-2525 or by email at library@cityoflewiston.org. Library card holders will be notified when their items are ready. Patrons will need to call or ring the doorbell at the Fifth Street entrance to let staff know they are ready to pick up their materials. Patrons unable to leave their homes may call (208) 798-2506 to enroll in homebound services.
Baby Stretch Storytime is on Facebook ay 11 a.m. every Wednesday.
Charming Chapters Genre Quest’s January genre is graphic novels.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
———
All three branches of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. and 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed.
Curbside service is offered at the downtown branch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. To request items for pickup, patrons may use their Valnet account, email a list to yourlibrary@aclib.org or call (509) 758-5454. It may take up to four hours for staff to process requests. Patrons will be notified when their items are ready for pickup, and should call the library upon arrival. Requested items will be placed in a bag on a table outside the community room window. The bag will be marked with an abbreviation of the patron’s last and first names.
Online Explore & Learn for grades 1-6 take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
Those interested in more information can visit asotincountylibrary.org.
———
A limited number of patrons are allowed at one time at Latah County Library District libraries. Patrons of the Moscow branch, 110 S. Jefferson St., are required to wear a mask, and children must be accompanied by an adult. A limited number of computers are available for 30-minute sessions, one person per computer. Checkout is contact-free.
The Moscow Public Library offers curbside pickup by appointment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Patrons must pick up their holds at the corner of Jefferson and Second streets, where they can ring the bell at the blue door and pick up their hold items at their specified appointment time. Patrons who are unable to come to the door can call (208) 874-7476 for carside delivery. Curbside holds will be available on a more limited basis with in-person self-serve holds being offered inside the Moscow library. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door if needed. More information is available by visiting www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — Hours at the Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., are 10 a.m. to noon for seniors and their caregivers, closed from noon to 2 p.m. and open from 2-5 p.m.
Curbside service is available from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Computer use is by appointment only.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
———
The eight branches of the Prairie River Library District require face masks before entry. Disposable ones are available.
The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main, is open 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., is open 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
The Kamiah Library, 505 Main St., is open 12-6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.
The Kooskia Library, 026 S. Main St., is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Take-home bags with cozy winter crafts are available by request.
The Lapwai Library, 103 N. Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Take-home craft kits with a different theme each week are available by request.
The Nezperce Library, 602 Forth Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Take-home kits for fiber arts and folk crafts are also available.
The Peck Library, 217 N. Main. St., is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The library serves the Peck Elementary School in daily programs, following pandemic precautions, and is closed for public use from 12:30-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Patron computer use is available on a limited basis.
The Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce St., is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Homework help after school and computer use is available on a limited basis. Take-home crafts are available by request.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., offers contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance.
Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio and call (509) 334-3595. They should open their trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so items can be deposited without contact.
Pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone can call from home to schedule a pickup time. Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. If necessary, bagged items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for patrons to retrieve once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
———
The Colfax Branch, 102 S. Main St., increased hours to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside service continues to be available during these hours by request. Browsing and computer time limits have been extended to 30 minutes at all locations to better serve patrons. Safety measures remain in place to comply with state guidelines, and patrons are reminded to wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards. Limited in-person programming is also now available at some branches, including story times and book clubs.
The Colfax book club will meet over Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 to discuss “Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen. February’s selection will be “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
“The Vote: 100 Years,” an acrylic collage exhibit by Colfax artist Nancy Rothwell, is showing at the Libey Gallery. The show runs through January 2021.
A Pet Show & Tell via Zoom will take place at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 28. Email sheri@whitco.lib.wa.us or call the Colfax Library at (509) 397-4366 for details.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.