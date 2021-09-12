Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
The library, 411 D St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Park Story Times are on hiatus.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-in and curbside service. Computers stations are open, and laptops are available for parking lot use during those hours. Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Asotin branch, 215 Second St., is closed.
The Friends of the Asotin County Library book sale starts at 5 p.m. Monday and runs during normal hours of operation until 2 p.m. Friday outside the downtown branch.
True Story book club will discuss “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family,” by Robert Kolker at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Zoom invitations may be found at the library’s website.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Moscow Public Library
MOSCOW — Information about the library, 110 S Jefferson St., is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at latahlibrary.org.
Prairie River Library District
LAPWAI — The district serves Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester.
September is library card sign-up month, and residents can sign up for a free card with photo ID and a document proving current physical address.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Curbside service is still available.
Storytime videos are posted Monday mornings on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library District
COLFAX — The district is observing library card sign-up month. As incentive, Friends of WCL will hold a drawing for a $25 gift certificate to a local business of the winner’s choice.
The fall reading challenge runs until Nov. 30 and is open to all ages.
The Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., will show works by Ernie Weiss of Pullman through Sept. 30.
Two new geocaching backpacks are available for checkout. There are more than 500 geocaches hidden in Whitman County, and coordinates can be found at geocaching.com.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.