Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
Starting Monday, the library, 411 D St., will offer a “Lightning Bolt Learning Kit: Parts of Speech” for children ages 5-10, available while supplies last. St. Patrick’s Day coloring sheets will also be offered.
Charming Chapters Genre Quest’s March genre is mystery novels.
Storytimes at parks have resumed, weather permitting. Times and locations include 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Hereth Park with Ms. Debbie and Ms. Colleen; 2 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park with Ms. Debbie and Ms. Colleen; and Reach & Read Yoga Story Time with Ms. Rebecca at 11 a.m. Fridays at Sunset Park.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston, and the Asotin branch, 215 Second St., are closed. The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays for Grab-n-Go browsing. Curbside service is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Explore & Learn for grades 1-6 take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook Live.
“Booby-Trapped: the Bra in America” presented by Ehris Urban and Velya Jancz-Urban is at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Registration is at bit.ly/ACLboobytrapped.
True Story: a Nonfiction Book Club will be discussing “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Registration is at bit.ly/ACLTrueStoryCep.
Book Night will be at 6:30 p.m. March 23 discussing “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. Registration is at bit.ly/ACLBNRichardson.
Author Natalie Woods will discuss her memoir “Full Support” at 6 p.m. March 24. Registration is at bit.ly/ACLfullsupport.
Those interested in more information can visit www.asotincountylibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open to the public from 2-5 p.m. weekdays. Senior-only hours are from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays. Computer usage is available by appointment.
Curbside service is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
More information is available at www.orofinolibrary.com.
Nezperce Library
NEZPERCE — This month’s book club selection at 602 Fourth Ave., is “Ruby Dreams of Janis Joplin,” by Mary Clearman Blew.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open by appointment at 10 a.m. weekdays for at-risk patrons, and 3-6 p.m. for the general public. Patrons can call (509) 334-3595 to schedule an appointment. Curbside service is available from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Storytime videos will be posted every Monday morning on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library
The library now has laptops, hotspots and webcams available for checkout for cardholders older than 18.
Devices are limited in number and not available at every branch. Patrons can contact their local branch to reserve a device.
More information is available atwhitco.lib.wa.us.