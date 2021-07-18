Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
The library, 411 D St., offers story times at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Hereth Park, 10 a.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park and 10 a.m. Fridays at Sunset Park, weather permitting.
The summer reading program, “Tails and Tails,” runs through July 31. The program’s grand prize drawing is Aug. 6.
STEM Stuff Saturday is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the library event space for ages 5-10. Kids will have the opportunity to create and customize working vehicles for an introduction to early science, technology, engineering and math concepts.
Information about more programs at Lewiston’s library can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch at 417 Sycamore St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-in and curbside service. Computers are available by appointment, and laptops are available for parking lot use during open hours.
The summer reading program runs through Aug. 31.
The library’s Career Catalyst Center is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the downtown branch.
The library offers 30 minute one-on-one tech help appointments from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays either via Zoom or over the phone. Patrons can register online.
Explore and Learn videos are posted to Facebook at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Kits containing all items needed to follow along from home are available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays outside the main doors.
Friendly Faces, Interesting Places videos are posted to Facebook 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Activity kits to further explore that week’s topic are available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday outside the main doors.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Moscow Public Library
The library, 110 S. Jefferson St., is offering take-home tie-dye kits beginning at noon Monday. Supplies are limited.
“Imagine Your Story,” the summer reading program at the Latah County Library District, runs through July 27.
More information is available by visiting latahlibrary.org/.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The summer reading program, “Tales and Tails,” concludes July 31. Completion of levels will include free books and crafts.
In partnership with the Nez Perce Tribe, the library has installed an Air Quality Program. Patrons can access real-time maps of current fires, air quality and other important information at purpleair.com and fire.airnow.gov.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Prairie River Library District
This year’s free summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” is underway at all eight district branches. Each branch has different activities and dates planned, so patrons may check for their your local branch online or call district headquarters in Lapwai at (208) 843-7254.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available.
Storytime videos will be posted every Monday morning on the library website.
The summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” runs through July 30.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library
The district is holding a Picture Your Pet (or Wildlife) Contest. Patrons can enter a photo before Aug. 31 at bit.ly/wclphoto_contest.
This year’s free summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” is open to all ages. Registration can be completed online at whitco.lib.wa.us/beanstack.
Fish Painting To Go is also available for all ages. Once a patron has painted their fish at home, they can return it to the Colfax Library by Aug. 16, and it will be prepared for display.
The Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library will show Ken Carper’s photography exhibit, “Spring and Summer in the Palouse,” through the summer.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.