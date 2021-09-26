Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
The library, 411 D St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Story Times are on hiatus because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in Nez Perce County.
Genre Quest resumes Friday; October’s genre is fantasy/horror/paranormal.
The Reading Mother Challenge debuts Friday. The objective is to read all the books imprinted on the hem of the skirt of the library’s Reading Mother sculpture in eight months. For each book read, readers will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift basket assembled by the members of the Tsceminicum Club. More information is available at bit.ly/2XQyVHi.
Coffee & Books will discuss “Deacon King Kong,” by James McBride, at 10 a.m. Oct. 8.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch at 417 Sycamore St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-in and curbside service. Computers stations are open, and laptops are available for parking lot use during those hours. Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Asotin branch, 215 Second St., is closed.
Book Night book club will discuss “Animal Farm,” by George Orwell at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Zoom invitation can be found on the library’s website.
The library is looking for community input about how to spend $3,000 from the American Libraries Association. Those interested can join an online community conversation at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Patrons can visit the library’s website for a Zoom invitation.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Moscow Public Library
MOSCOW — The library, 110 S Jefferson St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at latahlibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Prairie River Library District
LAPWAI — The district, serving Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester, is wrapping up library card sign-up month this week. Residents can sign up for a free card with photo ID and a document proving current physical address.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, at 210 N. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Curbside service is available.
Storytime videos are posted Monday mornings on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library District
COLFAX — The district is observing library card sign-up month. As incentive, Friends of WCL will hold a drawing for a $25 gift certificate to a local business of the winner’s choice.
The fall reading challenge runs until Nov. 30 and is open to all ages.
The Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., will show works by Ernie Weiss of Pullman through Thursday.
Fall Storytime for preschoolers is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday at Eells Park, 400 N West St., Colfax.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.