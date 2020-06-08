Materials checked out from a ValNet library and not overdue when COVID-19 closures started are due June 20.
————
The Summer Reading Program at Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., titled “Reimagine Your Story” begins June 22 and runs through Aug. 8. The themes are mythology, fantasy and fairy tales. Weekly prizes will be available at the library’s Summer Reading desk starting June 22. The desk will be open Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m,. and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. Cards should be returned to the library by Aug. 8. The grand prize drawing will be held Aug. 10.
More information is available by visiting lewistonlibrary.org.
————
All branches of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. and 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed to the public at this time. Book drops are also closed; patrons are asked to keep materials until further notice. Late fees have been put on hold.
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
————
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library, 215 W. North St., is closed. Wi-Fi access is available in parking areas surrounding the library.
For more information visit grangeville.us/grangeville-centennial-library.
————
All Latah County Library District locations are closed. Book drops are open with limited hours. Patrons are urged to check their local book drop for information. Returned books will be placed in temporary quarantine. Patrons may also place holds on materials available in libraries. Area residents are encouraged to use their library cards to access the library’s free digital resources at latahlibrary.org, including downloadable ebooks and audiobooks, magazines, streaming movies and online courses. Online registration for free library cards is available at valnet.org. Storytimes for children will be provided via the library’s Facebook page.
Throughout June and July, reading logs and bingo cards for the Summer Reading Program will be available both digitally and curbside. There will be no physical events this summer, but in place of location-based programming, there will be a series of virtual performances with a follow-up Q&A session on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/latahlibrary/.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org/.
————
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is offering curbside service. Patrons can call and request books or order from ValNet on the library homepage. Library materials can be returned through the drop box at the front entrance. The summer reading program is canceled. The library cannot accept donations of any kind at this time.
For more information visit orofinolibrary.com.
————
Eight branches of Prairie River Library District allow loans of items from the patron’s home library. Patrons of Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester may request items from their home branch online at valnet.org or by calling their home library to leave a message. Curbside no-contact delivery of materials is by appointment only, and each branch has different hours. Staff members will place items outside the door for patrons, who should not approach until staff members have reentered the building. Patrons do not need to return materials for the time being.
Using the Libby app, patrons can download ebooks and audiobooks (as many as five at a time) to a device, phone or computer from anywhere with Wi-Fi for three weeks.
More information is available by visiting www.prld.org/calendar.html.
————
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library does not have staff working onsite. The library suspended home book delivery service and moved exclusively to online and remote services. Due dates are extended until the library reopens, and no overdue fines will be charged. Both library book drops are open for materials returns. All returned materials will be quarantined for three days.
To open a new library account or for urgent library needs or questions, patrons can contact library director Joanna Bailey at (509) 338-3252 or jbailey@neill-lib.org.
For more information visit neill-lib.org.
————
Curbside pickup of library materials is available from Whitman County Library’s 14 locations. Librarians will call area residents to pick up their requested items by appointment. If needed, items can still be mailed to residents’ homes within the library district, and book drops are open for the return of materials in all 14 branch locations. Staff will be emptying the drops regularly, but with nearly 4,000 items checked out they ask patrons to hold onto their items should they encounter a full book drop.
The Friends of Whitman County Library invite patrons to an online play, “Sherlock Holmes Takes the Case,” by the Travelling Lantern Theatre Company. Patrons can contact any branch of the Whitman County Library system, (877) 733-3375, to obtain a video key to access the mystery play to be viewed anytime from Sunday to June 21 at www.travelinglantern.com.
More information is available by visiting www.whitco.lib.wa.us.