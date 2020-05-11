All materials checked out from a Valnet library and not overdue when libraries in the Valnet library consortium closed for coronavirus stay-at-home orders given by governors of Idaho and Washington, have had their due date moved to May 29.
The Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., is closed, but curbside pickup is available. Items can be requested online or over the phone from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. Once patrons receive confirmation, they should call ahead, and a staff member will bring the materials to them at the Fifth Street entrance. Patrons should observe social distancing guidelines while waiting.
Librarians are still available to help those who have library related needs. Ask a Librarian is available Monday through Thursday each week until the library reopens to the public. From 1-4 p.m., librarians are available at (208) 798-2525 to answer questions about what to read next, accessing digital resources, finding quality educational resources, self-registration or account information and general reference library topics.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
All branches of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. and 2036 4th Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed. Bookdrops are also closed; patrons are asked to keep materials until the May 29 due date. Late fees have been put on hold.
In response to the impacts of COVID-19, the Heights Branch has been selected as one of 15 new Drive-In WiFi Hotspots, providing free temporary, emergency internet access for Washingtonians who do not have broadband service to their homes. For questions or more information, patrons can contact Jennifer Ashby at (509) 758-5454 or jashby@aclib.org, or Mark Heitstuman at (509) 760-5220 or Heitstuman@wsu.edu.
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library, 215 W. North St., is closed. Wi-Fi access is available in parking areas surrounding the library.
For more information visit grangeville.us/grangeville-centennial-library.
All Latah County Library District locations are closed. Area residents are encouraged to use their library cards to access the library’s free digital resources at latahlibrary.org, including downloadable ebooks and audiobooks, magazines, streaming movies and online courses. Online registration for free library cards is available at valnet.org. Storytimes for children will be provided via the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/latahlibrary.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org/.
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is closed. The library staff requests that patrons returning items do so at the front of the library and place them in the appropriately labeled box during daytime hours only. All due dates have been extended until May 29. Patrons are asked not to return items if they or anyone in their household have recently been or are currently ill.
For more information visit orofinolibrary.com.
All Prairie River Library District locations are closed. Curbside pickup is canceled, and holds will be kept waiting until the service is rescheduled or the library reopens. Patrons do not need to return materials at this time. No overdue charges will be enforced during the closure.
Using the Libby app, patrons can download ebooks and audiobooks (up to five at a time) to a device, phone or computer from anywhere with Wi-Fi for three weeks.
More information is available at www.prld.org/calendar.html.
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library does not have staff working on-site. The library suspended home book delivery and moved exclusively to online and remote services. All material due dates are extended until the library reopens, and no overdue fines will be charged. The library asks patrons to keep their borrowed items until the library reopens.
To open a new library account or for urgent library needs or questions, patrons can contact library director Joanna Bailey at (509) 338-3252 or jbailey@neill-lib.org.
More information can be found at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library remains closed under stay-at-home orders, but has resumed mailing books, movies and other materials to residents living within the library district. Requests for items can be submitted via the website, by email at info@whitco.lib.wa.us or by phone at (509) 397-4366. Staff members ask that patrons leave a message if the call isn’t answered.
The WA Anytime Digital collection of more than 40,000 ebooks and audiobooks also is available. Patrons can visit anytime.overdrive.com, or download the “Libby” reading app from OverDrive, select Whitman County Library and enter their library card to access the free collection.
Book drops are open for the return of materials at all 14 branch locations. Staff members will empty the drops regularly, but with nearly 4,000 items checked out they ask patrons to hold onto their items should they encounter a full book drop.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.