Twin Rivers Genealogy Society volunteers will be available at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., from 1-3 p.m. weekdays in the Local History Room to aid patrons in researching their ancestry.
Voter registration materials for Idaho and Washington for the Nov. 3 election are available at the library, supplied by the League of Women Voters.
The library is introducing a new reading incentive program called Charming Chapters Genre Quest. From October to May the library will feature a new genre each month. Participants will check out a book in the genre of the month, read it, return it and collect a Charming Chapters Genre Charm. All ages are welcome to participate. October’s genre is horror, paranormal or fantasy.
More information can be found at www.lewistonlibrary.org.
———
The Heights and Asotin branches of the Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed. Curbside pickup of requested items is available at the downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4-6 p.m Monday through Friday. Patrons emailing or calling for a request should do so at least four hours in advance. Items will be placed in paper bags labeled with the first three initials of the patron’s last and first names.
Online Explore & Learn for grades 1-6 will take place at 4 p.m. on Sundays for the rest of 2020. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
Friendly Faces, Interesting Places is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays on Facebook Live. Viewers will meet a community member at their workplace, listen to a story, then be treated to a closer look at how they do their work. Activity kits to further explore the topic of the week can be picked up at the downtown library between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For those who can’t join at that time, the video will be available on Facebook after the live video at facebook.com/asotincountylibrary/.
The library is offering 30-minute one-on-one tech help appointments with Gregory Raye from from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. Sessions will be held via Zoom or by phone. For more information or to make an appointment patrons can call (509) 758-5454 .
Check Out Washington allows patrons of participating libraries to borrow a Discover Pass for a limited period. Asotin County Library cardholders may use the pass to access parks and recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
More information is available at www.asotincountylibrary.org.
———
The Latah County Library District resumed regular hours of operation, and a limited number of patrons will be allowed at one time. Branch libraries may have different occupancy limits, and there is a limit of 15 minutes per visit. Patrons of the Moscow branch are required to wear a mask. Children must be accompanied by an adult. A limited number of computers are available for 30-minute sessions, one person per computer, no appointment necessary. Checkout will be contact-free. Holds may be placed on library district items, and curbside holds will be available on a more limited basis with in-person self-serve holds being offered inside the Moscow library. Book drops at all branches are open. Returned materials will be temporarily quarantined. Patrons are urged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines during their visit. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door if needed. Staff members are required to wear masks, and sanitation protocols are being utilized for patron and staff safety.
More information is available by visiting www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Curbside service is available, and a computer is open for patrons with appointments. Masks are required.
Patrons may place holds via their online account or by contacting the library at (208) 476-3411. They are asked to give staff members an estimated time of arrival, or to call from the curb, if possible. Holds will be available for pickup at the front entrance, where staff members will place the items in a bag on a table. Patrons should not approach the pickup location until staff have reentered the building.Valnet courier service has resumed and patrons can now request and receive books from any of the Valnet libraries. Wi-Fi is available 24/7 outside the building.
The children’s weekly crafts continue with Signs of Fall themed crafts. All the necessary materials needed are included. There is a suggested book list and a monthly “things to do calendar” in the packet.
More information is available at www.orofinolibrary.com.
———
The eight branches of the Prairie River Library District have differing procedures; patrons can call the individual branches for details. The number of people at a time within each library may be limited, surfaces are frequently being sanitized throughout the day and social distancing and masks are required upon entering. Free masks are available. Contactless curbside pickup is offered, computer sessions may be scheduled by phone, Wi-Fi access is available from outside the library buildings and digital story times and crafts will be posted online.
More information is available at www.prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., offers contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance. Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio and call (509) 334-3595. They should open their trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so items can be deposited without contact. Pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone can call from home to schedule a pickup time. Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. If necessary, bagged items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for patrons to retrieve once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
More information is available at www.neill-lib.org.
———
Area residents can obtain a free, reusable face mask curbside from any branch of the Whitman County Library District. The masks, provided by Washington State Emergency Management, are adult sized and intended for lower-income residents or those who have struggled to locate a mask elsewhere. Patrons can call their local branch to arrange curbside pickup of masks, limited to the number of adults in the family.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month. The Friends of Whitman County Library is offering a drawing for a $25 gift certificate for those who sign up for a card during September.
For all libraries, properly worn face masks and social distancing are required. Free face masks are available at every location. Patrons are allowed 15 minutes of computer usage per day and may browse for up to 15 minutes per location. Curbside service remains available. Patrons should call their local library in advance to discuss pickup options. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Sew-a-Softie bags are available at the Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. These free grab bags, made possible by donations from the Friends of the Library, are for kids 6 and older. They are a good sewing project for beginners with little to no experience. The kit comes with all necessary supplies.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.