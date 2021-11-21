Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines. Thanksgiving may effect library hours.
Lewiston City Library
The library, 411 D St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The library will be closed Thursday and Friday this week in observance of Thanksgiving.
Genre Quest’s November genre is nonfiction and biography. The library also has seasonal to-go crafts for kids.
The Reading Mother Challenge began Oct. 1 and will end May 31, 2022. The goal is to read all the books that are imprinted on the hem of the Reading Mother statue’s skirt in eight months. For each book read, the reader will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift basket. Visit bit.ly/LCLYouthPrograms to register.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown Clarkston branch at 417 Sycamore St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-in and curbside service. Computers stations are open, and laptops are available for parking lot use during those hours. Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Asotin branch, 215 Second St., is closed.
All branches will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. Regular hours will return Saturday.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Elk River Free Library District
ELK RIVER — The library, at 203 Main St., Elk River, is open 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
More information is available at elkriver.lili.org.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, at 210 N. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Curbside service is still available.
Storytime videos are posted Monday mornings on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library District
COLFAX — A Thanksgiving themed hands-on STEAM activity for children in grades 3-5 will take place 3:45-4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Colfax branch, 102 S. Main St. Those interested can register by calling (509) 397-4366.
The Annual Palouse Turkey Leg fundraiser will take place at 8 a.m. Thursday, 120 E. Main St. Coffee and donuts will be available. Community members unable to attend may make donations by mail to the Palouse Library at P.O. Box 168, Palouse, WA 99161, or placing them in the book drop in front. Those seeking more information may contact Sarah Bofenkamp at (509) 878-1513.
The fall reading challenge runs until Nov. 30 and is open to all ages.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.