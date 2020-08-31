Twin Rivers Genealogy Society volunteers will be available at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., from 1-3 p.m. weekdays in the Local History Room to aid patrons in researching their ancestry.
Coffee and Books, a discussion of “The Honey Bus,” by Meredith May, is set for 10-11 a.m. Friday.
More information and events can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
———
The Heights and Asotin branches of the Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed. Curbside pickup of requested items is available at the downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m Monday through Friday. Patrons emailing or calling for a request should do so at least four hours in advance. Items will be placed in paper bags labeled with the first three initials of the patron’s last and first names.
Online Explore & Learn for first through sixth grades will take place at 4 p.m. on Sundays for the rest of 2020. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
The library is offering 30-minute one-on-one tech help appointments with Gregory Raye from from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. Sessions will be held via Zoom or by phone. For more information or to make an appointment, patrons can call (509) 758-5454.
More information is available by visiting asotincountylibrary.org.
———
The Latah County Library District resumed regular hours of operation, and a limited number of patrons will be allowed at one time. Branch libraries may have different occupancy limits. There is a limit of 15 minutes per visit. Patrons of the Moscow branch are required to wear a mask. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Browsing library materials will be allowed.
A limited number of computers are available for 30-minute sessions, one person per computer, no appointment necessary. Checkout will be contact-free. Holds may be placed on library district items. Curbside holds will be available on a more limited basis with in-person self-serve holds being offered inside the Moscow library. Book drops at all branches are open. Returned materials will be temporarily quarantined. Patrons are urged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door if needed.
More information is available by visiting www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., remains closed, but offers curbside pickup and computers open for patrons with appointments. Patrons may place holds via their online account or by contacting the library at (208) 476-3411. They are asked to call before coming to the library and to give staff members an estimated time of arrival, or to call from the curb, if possible. Holds will be available for pickup at the front entrance, where staff members will place the items in a bag on a table. Patrons should not approach the pickup location until staff have reentered the building. All returned items will be quarantined for three days before being checked in. Once the quarantine is over, the items will be checked in and sanitized. The library is closed on Saturdays, but Wi-Fi is available 24/7 outside the building.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
———
The eight branches of the Prairie River Library District have differing procedures; patrons can call the individual branches for details. The number of people at a time within each library may be limited, surfaces are frequently being sanitized throughout the day, and social distancing and masks are required upon entering. Free masks are available. Contactless curbside pickup is offered, computer sessions may be scheduled by phone, Wi-Fi access is available from outside the library buildings, and digital story times and crafts will be posted online.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., offers contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance. Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio and call (509) 334-3595. They should open their trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so items can be deposited without contact. Pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone can call from home to schedule a pickup time. Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. If necessary, bagged items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for patrons to retrieve once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
———
Area residents can obtain a free, reusable face mask curbside from any branch of the Whitman County Library District. The masks, provided by Washington State Emergency Management, are adult sized and intended for lower-income residents or those who have struggled to locate a mask elsewhere. Patrons can call their local branch to arrange curbside pickup of masks, limited to the number of adults in the family.
For all libraries, properly worn face masks and social distancing are required, with alternative services available for those not able to wear face coverings. Patrons are allowed 15 minutes of computer usage per day, 30 minutes per day in Colfax because of building capacity. Patrons may browse for up to 15 minutes per location. Curbside service remains available. Patrons should call their local library in advance to discuss pickup options. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and the Friends of Whitman County Library is offering a drawing for a $25 gift certificate for those who sign up for a card.
Owl Pellet Dissection STEM kits by Mobius Science Center will be available beginning Tuesday at Colfax, Endicott, Garfield, Malden, Oakesdale, Palouse, Rosalia, St. John and Tekoa. Each kit includes an activity guide, owl pellet and toothpicks to aid in the dissection. Other materials needed are glue and a magnifying glass. Supplies are limited; patrons may contact their local branch to reserve a kit via curbside service, or call (877) 773-3375.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.