Play & Learn for children and their caregivers is held at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the downtown Clarkston branch of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., and every Wednesday at the same time for the Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave.
Adults can join in on Color Me Happy at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown branch.
More information can be found online at https://asotincountylibrary.org/.
———
Storytime for Babies takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
There will be a Teen Loft Party from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday with games, VR, karaoke and snacks.
Family Story Time with the Lewiston Roundup royalty will take place at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 16.
More information can be found online at http://www.lewistonlibrary.org/.
———
ALBION — Crafting Night will be held at 5 p.m., Aug. 15, followed by a Fireside Chat at 5:30 p.m. Patrons can bring knitting, embroidery, or whatever else they may be working on.
———
COLFAX — Science on the Palouse: Steelhead and Salmon is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 12.
Biologist Thomas Biladeau will talk about salmon and steelhead restoration efforts and the history and future of fisheries in the Coeur d’Alene Tribe territory.
———
COLTON — Patrons can make their own 3D glasses at 3 p.m. Aug. 15, and join in reading a 3D book and viewing a short 3D film. All ages are welcome.
———
CRAIGMONT — Game and Craft Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
———
CULDESAC — There will be a Kid’s Movie Day at 3:30 p.m. every Thursday. It is free and open to all.
———
ENDICOTT — Young people ages 10-18 are invited to join in making blackout poetry at 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Materials and instruction will be provided.
———
GARFIELD — Patrons can craft in the library’s Maker Space at 2 p.m. Aug. 14. They can bring their own projects or utilize library-provided materials.
———
GENESEE — Children preschool through elementary age are invited to the Genesee branch of the Latah County Library District for Sizzling Summer STEM. From 11 a.m. to noon, every Monday in August, the Genesee Community Library will host an activity for kids that incorporates elements of science, technology, engineering and math.
This program is free.
———
JULIAETTA — Pinochle is from noon to 2 p.m. every Monday. Beginners are welcome, and no experience is necessary.
———
KAMIAH — Open Minds Open Books is a group for people who want to challenge their learned biases to explore racism, gender discrimination and other difficult topics. It meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday and on the first Tuesday of every month.
———
KOOSKIA — Messy Mondays are a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults, held from 1-5 p.m.
———
MOSCOW — Adults are invited to create paper flowers from old books at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. All materials are provided.
Baby Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m every Tuesday.
Community members are invited to bring their broken objects and a can-do spirit to the Moscow Public Library’s Repair Café from 1-4 p.m Saturday at the 1912 Center, located at 412 E. Third St. Volunteer experts will share their skills with visitors to repair books, clothing and textiles, furniture and upholstery, small household appliances, toys and other items.
———
OROFINO — During the month of August, Story Time will take place only at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Fridays.
More information can be found online at http://orofinolibrary.com/.
———
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time takes place at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.
Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. every Friday. All skill levels are welcome and no registration is required.
More information can be found online at https://www.pullman-wa.gov/departments/neill-public-library.
———
UNIONTOWN — Adult Craft Night will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 14. More information can be found online at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us/.
———
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time, for coffee and friendship, is every Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. More information can be found online at http://www.prld.org/.