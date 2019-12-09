Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Family Story Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
There will be a Family Pajama Read-In at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, during which kids can get their picture taken with Santa. Santa will also make an appearance during Family Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20.
A Lewiston High School’s Gold Voices concert is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday. Refreshments will be provided.
More information is available at lewistonlibrary.org.
———
Play & Learn takes place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Branch, 417 Sycamore St., and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Heights Branch, 2036 Fourth Ave., of the Asotin County Library. There will be activities, snacks, stories and songs for children and their caregivers. The theme this week is gingerbread cookies.
True Story: A Nonfiction Book Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19. The book for choice for this month is “The Library Book,” by Susan Orlean.
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
———
ALBION — Early Learning Storytime, for children younger than 5 and their parents or caregivers, takes place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday with songs, activities, stories and crafts.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us/.
———
COLFAX — Early Learning Storytime is from 10:10-11:30 a.m.
Caregiver Support Group meets at 2 p.m. Dec. 16.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
———
COLTON — The Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., hosts storytime for children younger than 5 every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
———
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main St., offers storytime for preschool children at 9:30 a.m. every Friday.
All day every Wednesday, the library will provide cookies, tea and coffee as well as space for puzzles and card games.
———
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., holds adult game sessions every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Every Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the library holds free screenings of movies for children.
———
ENDICOTT — The library hosts storytime for kids age 6 and younger at 10 a.m. every Friday.
———
GARFIELD — Storytime takes place at 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday morning at the Garfield Library, 109 Third St.
Pullman beekeeper Charlene Purtee will present information about bees at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16. The presentation covers why pollinators are important and how people can assist them as bee populations decline.
———
GENESEE — Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Genesee Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave.
More information available is at www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
JULIAETTA — The Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St., hosts games of pinochle every Monday from noon to 2 p.m. No experience is necessary.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Book Club will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday. This month’s book of choice is “House of Broken Angels,” by Lois Alberto Urrea.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org.
———
KAMIAH — Storytime for preschoolers takes place every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
———
KOOSKIA — Every Monday from 1-5 p.m., the Kooskia Library, 26 Main St., hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults.
Lego in the Library takes place every Friday from 3:30-6 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Storytime takes place at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.
———
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime takes place every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
Local author Robert Perret will be reading from his new collection of Sherlock Holmes stories, “Dead Ringers,” at 6 p.m. Thursday.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org.
———
NEZPERCE — There will be crafts, Christmas movies and hot cocoa provided from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 20 for patrons at the Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave.
———
OROFINO — Storytime is held at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Friday at the Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave.
Book Club will not meet this month.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
———
POTLATCH — The Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, will provide apple cider, holiday treats and a performance by the Junior Jammers at 5 p.m. Saturday, after the Company Town Christmas Parade.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time is held every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. every Friday. All skill levels are welcome.
Sew Happy! Hand & Machine Sewing Club meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. All skill levels are welcome.
The Grand Avenue Book Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the NPL Hecht Room. December’s book of choice is “Stay with Me,” by Ayobami Adebayo.
More information is is available at neill-lib.org.
———
UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., hosts Early Learning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for children younger than 5.
———
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time is from 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday at the Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce Ave.
Story Time takes place at 2 p.m. every Tuesday.
More information is available atwww.prld.org/calendar.html.