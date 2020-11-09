The Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., will close at 5 p.m. today in preparation for the 6 p.m. Lewiston City Council meeting. The library doors will reopen at 5:45 p.m. for the public interested in attending the meeting on the second floor in the event space. Those planning to attend are asked to use the Fifth Street entrance to access the second floor.
The library will be closed Wednesday, in honor of Veteran’s Day.
Twin Rivers Genealogy Society volunteers will be available from 1-3 p.m. weekdays in the Local History Room to aid patrons in researching their ancestry.
The library introduced a new reading incentive program, called Charming Chapters Genre Quest, which will feature a new genre each month through May. Participants will check out a book in the genre of the month, read it, return it and collect a Charming Chapters Genre Charm. All ages are welcome to participate. November’s genre of the month is nonfiction.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
———
The Heights and Asotin branches of the Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed. The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for grab-and-go browsing. Visitors are asked to limit their visit to 15 minutes. Face masks are required, and social distancing is being observed. A limited number of computers are available by appointment. In addition, laptops are available for parking lot use during the library’s open hours. Patrons may also check out mobile hot spots for access to high-speed internet. The library continues to offer curbside service from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Online Explore & Learn for grades 1-6 will take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays for the rest of 2020. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
Those interested in more information can visit asotincountylibrary.org.
———
The Latah County Library District resumed regular hours of operation, and a limited number of patrons will be allowed at one time. Branch libraries may have different occupancy limits, and there is a limit of 15 minutes per visit. Patrons of the Moscow branch are required to wear a mask, and children must be accompanied by an adult. A limited number of computers are available for 30-minute sessions, one person per computer, no appointment necessary. Checkout will be contact-free. Holds may be placed on library district items.
The Moscow Public Library offers curbside pickup by appointment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Patrons must pick up their holds at the corner of Jefferson and Second streets, where they can ring the bell at the blue door and pick up their hold items at their specified appointment time. Patrons who are unable to come to the door can call (208) 874-7476 for carside delivery.
Curbside holds will be available on a more limited basis with in-person self-serve holds being offered inside the Moscow library. Patrons are urged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines during their visit. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door if needed.
The Palouse Writers Guild, Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road., and Troy Community Library, 402 S. Main St., are hosting “Motivational Mondays” for aspiring writers with an interest in National Novel Writing Month. Each Monday a new packet will be available for pickup at the Troy and Potlatch libraries. An official National Novel Writing Month chart will be on display in both locations, where participants can update their progress. More information can be found at www.nanowrimo.org.
More information is available by visiting www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside service is available, and a computer is open for patrons with appointments. Masks are required. Patrons may place holds via their online account or by contacting the library at (208) 476-3411.
Valnet courier service has resumed, and patrons can request and receive books from any of the Valnet libraries. Wi-Fi is available 24/7 outside the building.
The children’s weekly crafts continue with Signs of Fall-themed crafts. All the necessary materials needed are included. There is a suggested book list and a monthly “things to do calendar” in the packet.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
———
The eight branches of the Prairie River Library District have differing procedures; patrons can call the individual branches for details. The number of people at a time within each library may be limited, surfaces are frequently being sanitized throughout the day, and social distancing and masks are required upon entering. Free masks are available. Contactless curbside pickup is offered, computer sessions may be scheduled by phone, Wi-Fi access is available from outside the library buildings, and digital story times and crafts will be posted online.
Kamiah and Kooskia Community Library patrons now have access to the wider Valnet catalog of materials. Browsing for items in person is available at both branches for those who can wear a mask and use hand sanitizer. More information is available by visiting the Kamiah Library at 505 Main St. from 12-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, or calling (208) 935-0428. The Kooskia Library, (208) 926-4539, can be visited at 026 S. Main St. from 3-6 p.m.Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., offers contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance. Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio and call (509) 334-3595. They should open their trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so items can be deposited without contact. Pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone can call from home to schedule a pickup time. Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. If necessary, bagged items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for patrons to retrieve once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
The 2020 Everybody Reads program scheduled for November has been postponed until next year. Author Matthew Sullivan’s novel, “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Book Store” will remain the featured author for November 2021.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
———
All 14 branches of Whitman County Library will close Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day. Due dates for library materials have been extended in anticipation of the closure, and drop boxes will remain open at all locations.
The Colfax Branch, 102 S. Main St., increased hours to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside service continues to be available during these hours by request.
Book club at the Colfax branch will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30. This month’s title is “The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle,” by Stuart Turton. There is a limit of five attendees; social distancing and masks are required.
Colfax Library’s You-Pick Thanksgiving Storytime for preschoolers is set for Nov. 19. Patrons may call the library at (509) 397-4366 to pick a 20-minute time slot between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Space is limited; masks and social distancing are required.
Browsing and computer time limits have been extended to 30 minutes at all locations to better serve patrons. Safety measures remain in place to comply with state guidelines, and patrons are reminded to wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards. Limited in-person programming is also now available at some branches, including story times and book clubs.
Whitman County Library, Humanities Washington and Jennings Elementary School are partnering on a free program called Prime Time Family Reading, designed to help kids ages 6-10 become stronger readers. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the program will run online weekly at 6-7 p.m. through Nov. 19. Each family will receive free books to keep, along with other incentives. Space is limited. Those interested can contact Sheri at (509) 397-4366 for registration details.
“The Vote: 100 Years,” an acrylic collage exhibit by Colfax artist Nancy Rothwell, is showing at the Libey Gallery at Colfax Library. The show runs through January 2021.
The Garfield Library is holding a Design a Bookmark Contest for kids and teens. The deadline for entries is Nov. 30. Traditional mediums only. Finished bookmarks can be dropped off at the circulation desk or in the book drops.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.