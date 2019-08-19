Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Family Story Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. Guest readers from Joe Hall Ford will be reading on Friday.
More information is available at www.lewistonlibrary.org.
———
True Story: A Nonfiction Book Club meets at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Clarkston branch of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. The club meets on the third Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the downtown branch. This month, they will be discussing “Stiff: the Curious Lives of Human Cadavers” by Mary Roach.
More information is available online at www.asotincountylibrary.org.
———
ABLION — The Albion branch of the Whitman Library hosts fireside chats at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday night.
The library will be celebrating the start of a new school year with a Back to School Night at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Albion Park. This event will feature kid friendly activities, goodie bags, and a photo opportunity. Light refreshments will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Albion Library.
———
COLFAX — Knitting Group meets every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m in the meeting room. All levels of knitters and crocheters, including beginners, are welcome.
The Colfax Library will be hosting its own indoor yard sale, running from now through Aug. 30. The sale will take place during regular library hours. A portion of all sales will benefit the county’s programs and projects.
———
COLTON — All Colton and Uniontown kids are invited to an end-of-summer party at the Colton Library at 5 p.m. Thursday. There will be stories, crafts and popcorn.
———
CRAIGMONT— Game and Craft Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
———
CULDESAC — Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., adults are invited to utilize the Culdesac Library as a space to play tabletop games.
———
ENDICOTT — Tween & Teen Blackout Poetry, young people aged 10 or older, are invited to join us in making black-out poetry at 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Materials and instruction provided.
———
GARFIELD — The Garfield Library will be hosting a Western Movie Night at 7 p.m., Aug. 21. The chosen film will be “High Noon,” released in 1952. The library will provide snacks and popcorn.
———
JULIAETTA — Every Monday from noon to 2 p.m., the Juliaetta Library hosts games of pinochle. No experience necessary, all players welcome.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
KOOSKIA — Every Monday, the Kooskia Library hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults held from 1-5 p.m.
———
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime takes place every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The Afternoon Tea Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. This month the club will be discussing “Carnegie’s Maid” by Marie Benedict. The group meets every third Tuesday.
The Moscow Public Library will be hosting a talk titled “Divided Loyalties & Tribal Rights: Agriculture and Irrigation at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation” at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28. In this lecture, Amy Canfield, professor of history at Lewis-Clark State College, will discuss how the history of the West was shaped by water.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time takes place every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. every Friday. All skill levels welcome and no registration required.
More information is available at www.pullman-wa.gov/departments/neill-public-library.
———
UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Library will be hosting a bingo night at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28. All ages are welcome to play bingo, eat pie and win prizes.
———
WINCHESTER — The Ladies’ Coffee Time offers coffee and friendship every Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at the Winchester Library.