The Summer Reading Program at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., titled “Reimagine Your Story,” begins today and runs through Aug. 8. The themes are mythology, fantasy and fairy tales. Weekly prizes are available at the library’s Summer Reading desk starting today. The desk will be open Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. The grand prize drawing will be held Aug. 10.
More information is available by visiting lewistonlibrary.org.
———
Curbside pickup is available at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. in Clarkston, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Items must be requested at least four hours in advance.
Children and teens can decide how many books to read for the Summer Reading Program, and prizes can be picked up at the library when the goal is reached. Adults have a bingo card to fill out. The first bingo earns a $5 Kenzie’s Koffee card or another prize. Those who get a blackout will have their name entered into a drawing for an Asotin County Library book bag and a Kindle Paperwhite. The bingo cards and reading logs can be downloaded from the library website or picked up at the library. Children’s programs will be on Facebook Live this year. Virtual Storytime for young children will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. For school-age kids, Explore & Learn will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, featuring a science or craft activity. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
———
Latah County Library District locations are scheduling computer appointments during limited hours. Printing is also available. Appointments must be made in advance by calling the local library. Computer users are urged to wear a face mask, and free reusable cloth masks are available at each location. Throughout June and July, reading logs and bingo cards for the Summer Reading Program will be available both digitally and curbside. There will be no physical events this summer, but there will be a series of virtual performances with a follow-up Q&A session on the library’s Facebook page.
For more information visit www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., remains closed, but curbside service is available. Patrons are urged to continue with online requests or calling the library for reading material, audio books and movies. The library is accepting returns at the front door drop box. Lists of new books are available on the front door as well as online. A virtual storytime titled “The Night I Followed The Dog” can be found on the library’s Facebook page.
More information is at orofinolibrary.com.
———
Prairie River Library District branches are offering contactless curbside pickup of district materials during limited hours. Holds can be placed through online accounts or by contacting the local branch. Forty-five minute computer sessions are available by appointment. All branches are accepting returns.
More information is at www.prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., offers contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance. Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio and call (509) 334-3595 upon arrival. Patrons should open their trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so staff can deposit items without contact. Pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone, should call from home and staff will schedule a time to meet. Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. If necessary, bagged items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for retrieval once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
———
While Whitman County moved to Phase 3 of Gov. Inslee’s plan for reopening, the Washington Department of Health instructed libraries to wait for additional Safe Start guidelines specific to library operations before opening. Curbside pickup of books, movies and other materials is available. Items can also be mailed directly to patron’s homes, and all book drops are open.
The “Everybody Reads” community reading program was rescheduled because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak. The featured selection, Matthew Sullivan’s novel “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore,” and local appearances by Sullivan across the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley were moved to fall of 2021.
The Whitman County Library is commemorating the 60th anniversary of the construction of its Colfax Branch by seeking recognition from the National Register of Historic Places for its unique Expressionist architecture. The library asks community members to share memories of the building or ways the library has affected their lives and community. Friends of the Library volunteer Sue Hallett is heading up the research and encourages interested parties to contact her at friends@whitco.lib.wa.us.
Whitman County Library invites kids age preschool to high school to create a fairy tale creature for the library’s summer art contest. Kids can create a new fairy tale creature or re-create one from a story they’ve read using any medium. Participants can submit a JPG or BMP photo to fairytaleart@whitco.lib.wa.us anytime between Friday and July 3. A virtual art show of creations and selection of five random prize winners will be announced July 10 on the library website.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.