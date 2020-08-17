Twin Rivers Genealogy Society volunteers will be available from 1-3 p.m. weekdays in the Local History Room at Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., to aid patrons in researching their ancestry.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
All branches of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. and 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed. Curbside pickup of requested items is available at the downtown branch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Patrons emailing or calling for a request should do so at least four hours in advance. Items will be placed in paper bags labeled with the first three initials of the patron’s last and first names.
Children and teens can decide how many books to read for the Summer Reading Program. When the goal is reached, prizes can be picked up at the library. Adults have a bingo card to fill out, and the first bingo earns a $5 Kenzie’s Koffee card or another prize. Those who get a blackout will have their name entered into a drawing for an Asotin County Library book bag and a Kindle Paperwhite. The bingo cards and reading logs can be downloaded from the library website or picked up at the library. Children’s programs will be on Facebook Live this year.
Virtual Storytime for young children is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. For school-age kids, Explore & Learn is at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, featuring a science or craft activity. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
The Asotin County Library is partnering with the Denny Ashby Library in Pomeroy to present two online programs featuring Charles the Clown. A limited supply of free clown kits can be picked up at either library a few days before the programs. An event geared toward preschoolers is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and one designed for grade school kids is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The programs, to be shown on Zoom, are sponsored by the Washington State Library and the Institute of Library and Museum Services. Links for the Zoom meetings can be found at asotincountylibrary.org or pomeroy.lib.us.
The library is offering 30 minute one-on-one tech help appointments with Gregory Raye from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. Sessions will be held via Zoom or by phone. For more information or to make an appointment, call (509) 758-5454 .
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
The Latah County Library District resumed regular hours of operation. A limited number of patrons will be allowed at one time, and branch libraries may have different occupancy limits. There is a limit of 15 minutes per visit. Patrons of the Moscow branch are required to wear a mask. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Browsing library materials will be allowed. A limited number of computers are available for 30-minute sessions, one person per computer, no appointment necessary. Checkout will be contact-free. Holds may be placed on library district items. Curbside holds will be available on a more limited basis with in-person self-serve holds being offered inside the Moscow library. Book drops at all branches are open. Returned materials will be temporarily quarantined. Patrons are strongly urged to wear masks at the branch libraries and observe social distancing guidelines during their visit. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door if needed. Staff members are required to wear masks, and sanitation protocols are being utilized for patron and staff safety.
More information is available by visiting www.latahlibrary.org/.
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., remains closed, but offers curbside pickup. Patrons may place holds via their online account or by contacting the library at (208) 476-3411. They are asked to call before coming to the library and to give staff members an estimated time of arrival, or to call from the curb, if possible. Holds will be available for pickup at the front entrance, where staff members will place the items in a bag on a table. Patrons should not approach the pickup location until staff have reentered the building. All returned items will be quarantined for three days before being checked in. Once the quarantine is over, the items will be checked in and sanitized. The library is closed on Saturdays, but Wi-Fi is available 24/7 outside the building.
Craft kits for kids will be ready for curbside pickup beginning today. The same craft will be available Monday-Friday throughout the week.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
The eight branches of the Prairie River Library District have differing procedures; patrons can call the individual branches for details. The number of people at a time within each library may be limited, surfaces are frequently being sanitized throughout the day, and social distancing and masks are required upon entering. Free masks are available. Contactless curbside pickup is offered, computer sessions may be scheduled by phone, Wi-Fi access is available from outside the library buildings, and digital story times and crafts will be posted online.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., offers contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance. Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio and call (509) 334-3595. They should open their trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so items can be deposited without contact. Pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone can call from home to schedule a pickup time. Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. If necessary, bagged items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for patrons to retrieve once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Area residents can obtain a free, reusable face mask curbside from any branch of Whitman County Library District. The masks, provided by Washington State Emergency Management, are adult sized and intended for lower-income residents or those who have struggled to locate a mask elsewhere. Patrons can call their local branch to arrange curbside pickup of masks, limited to the number of adults in the family.
Whitman County Library is giving away 400 free books and STEM activities. Each color-your-own bag contains a book to read and supplies to complete engineering challenges for kids. WCL is also giving away 125 Teen Art bags, each containing three colorful art projects and the supplies to complete them. Patrons can pick up bags curbside at all 14 branch locations from Aug. 17-21 during branch hours. Supplies are first come first serve. Patrons are asked to practice social distancing. Once a project is complete, kids and teens may post a photo of them to info@whitco.lib.wa.us, including their name, age and town by Sept. 4 to be entered into a random prize drawing and have photo posted to WCL’s social media accounts.
Fairy tale STEM bags and books provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act from Washington State Library through the Institute of Museum and Library Services to support libraries in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
Patrons needing to complete their Adult Summer Reading Challenge in one quick and easy step may check out a “Bag to Borrow,” available at Colfax Library for curbside pickup. Each bag includes a Summer Reading form, book and movie geared towards the challenge, a coloring page and Whitman County Heritage historical bookmark. All Adult Summer Reading completers receive a notebook, journal or magnetic shopping list and as well as a chance to win one of five $25 gift certificates to the Whitman County business of their choice. Items in the “Bags to Borrow” are randomly selected to fit the library’s Summer Reading theme and help patrons who got a late start finish quickly. To request a “Bag to Borrow,” contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at Colfax Library, (509) 397-4366 or emailing info@whitco.lib.wa.us prior to Aug. 31.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.