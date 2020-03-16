Information about closures, as well as event postponements and cancellations, can be found on library websites.
——
The “Doing Democracy” event with Lewiston City Library Director Lynn Johnson, scheduled to take place March 26, has been canceled.
For more information about library events and hours is available at lewistonlibrary.org.
——
Effective 8 p.m. today, the Asotin County Library will close all locations to the public, and these closures will remain in effect until at least April 24.
For more information visit asotincountylibrary.org.
——
All 14 branches of Whitman County Library will be closed March 16-31 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Due dates for library materials have been extended through April 10 in anticipation of closure, and drop boxes will remain open at all locations. Libraries affected by the closure are: Albion, Colfax, Colton, Endicott, Farmington, Garfield, LaCrosse, Malden, Oakesdale, Palouse, Rosalia, St. John, Tekoa and Uniontown. Residents may call the library toll free at (877) 733-3375 for information, details regarding the closure or renewal of materials.
——
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main St., offers storytime for preschool children at 9:30 a.m. every Friday.
——
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., holds adult game sessions every Thursday at 11 a.m.
The library holds free screenings of movies for children at 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
——
GENESEE — Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Genesee Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave.
——
JULIAETTA — From noon to 2 p.m. on Mondays, the Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St., hosts games of pinochle. No experience is necessary, and all players are welcome.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
——
KAMIAH — Storytime for preschoolers takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the Kamiah Library, 505 Main St.
Open Minds Open Books meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.
——
KOOSKIA — From 1-5 p.m. every Monday, the Kooskia Library, 26 Main St., hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults.
Lego in the Library takes place from 3:30-6 p.m. every Friday. All ages are welcome.
——
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
——
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time is held at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. every Friday. All skill levels are welcome, and no registration is required.
Sew Happy! Hand & Machine Sewing Club meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. All skill levels welcome.
A paper bag lunch and community chat with Latah County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey will take place at noon on Tuesday. Judge Libey will provide information about the court system and discuss related public policy issues.
More information is available at www.neill-lib.org.
——
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time takes place from 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday at the Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce Ave.
Story Time is at 2 p.m. every Tuesday.