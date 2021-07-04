Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
Park Story Times will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Hereth Park, 10 a.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park and 10 a.m. Fridays at Sunset Park, weather permitting.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
Starting Tuesday, the downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-in and curbside service. Computers are available by appointment. Laptops are available for parking lot use during open hours. The Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Asotin branch, 215 Second St., is closed.
The library offers air-conditioned public space and can be used as a place to cool off during extreme heat. Individuals may stay as long as needed during the library’s normal hours of operation.
The Summer Reading Program will run through Aug. 31. Complete a bingo for a prize and a blackout for entry for the grand prize drawing for a Kindle Paperwhite and canvas book bag.
Washington State Parks Discover Pass and activity backpacks are available for checkout. They include a pass for free entry into Washington State Parks, binoculars, bird, tree and wildflower field guides and a Washington State Parks map. The backpacks can be checked out for up to two weeks and are limited to one per family.
The “Things That Fly and Things That Glide” activity for kids will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Asotin City Park along Asotin Creek Road. Creating Chihuly Wind Spirals activity will take place at 10:30 a.m. July 15 at the Heights branch.
Explore and Learn videos are posted to Facebook at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Kits containing all items needed to follow along from home are available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays outside the main doors.
“Friendly Faces, Interesting Places” videos are posted to Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Activity kits to further explore that week’s topic are available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays outside the main doors.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Latah County Library District
Registration for “Imagine Your Story,” the summer reading program at the Latah County Library District, is open. Registration can be completed in person or online. The program runs through July 27.
More information is available by visiting latahlibrary.org/.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The summer reading program, “Tales and Tails,” concludes July 31.
The library has installed an air quality program, in partnership with the Nez Perce Tribe. Patrons can access real-time maps of current fires, air quality and other important information at purpleair.com and fire.airnow.gov.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Prairie River Library District
Registration for this year’s free summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” is open for all eight branches. Each branch has different activities and dates planned, so patrons may check for their your local branch online or call district headquarters in Lapwai at (208) 843-7254.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — Starting Tuesday, the library at 210 N. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available.
Storytime videos will be posted every Monday morning on the library website.
The Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” runs through July 30. Forest Animal Week begins June 21.
For this week’s activity challenge, children can draw a series of pictures or write a story and email them to Ms. Rachael at rachael.ritter@neill-lib.org to earn a raffle ticket for the prize drawing Friday.
Grab & Go Activity Bags for youth of all ages will resume on July 12, when Savanna Animal week begins.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library District
This year’s free summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” is open to all ages. Registration can be completed online at whitco.lib.wa.us/beanstack.
The Endicott Library is holding a Design a Bookmark contest. The deadline for entries is July 13. Artwork must be original and in a traditional medium. Contest is open to all ages.
The district is holding a Picture Your Pet (or Wildlife) Contest. Enter a photo before Aug. 31 at bit.ly/wclphoto_contest; the picture may be shared on the WCL website.
The Colfax Library extended its hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
The Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., will show Ken Carper’s photography exhibit “Spring and Summer in the Palouse” through the summer.
Two new geocaching backpacks are available for checkout. Each backpack contains a Garmin GPS unit, information about geocaching and guidebooks featuring local landmarks. There are more than 500 geocaches hidden in Whitman County, and coordinates can be found at www.geocaching.com. The library has fishing, birding and hiking backpacks available for checkout, as well as Discover Passes to explore any Washington State Park for free. The Albion Library in partnership with the Guy Albion Historical Society is also holding a Geocache Challenge this summer. Patrons are invited to pick up a list of clues or visit the Geocache website and search for the user name “AlbionLibrary.” Patrons who collect code words and figure out a secret phrase can return to the library for a prize.
Tweens and teens are invited to pick up a Wreck It Journal kit at the Colfax and Garfield branches. Kits are available in Colfax through July 9 with an outdoor workshop 1 p.m. July 20 at Schmuck Park, and all month long in Garfield. Supplies are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.