Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Family Story Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
More information is available at lewistonlibrary.org.
——
Both branches of the Asotin County Library will be closing at 2 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be closed all day on Christmas. The library will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 and will be closed all day Jan. 1.
The Downtown Branch of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. will undergo renovation beginning Jan. 2; the Library Annex will open at 10 a.m. Jan 6.
Play & Learn takes place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Branch, and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Heights Branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. There will be activities, snacks, stories and songs for children and their caregivers.
More information is available at www.asotincountylibrary.org.
——
ALBION — All branches of the Whitman County Library will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Jan. 1. The libraries will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 31.
Early Learning Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. It is a free program for children younger than 5 and their parents/caregivers. There will be songs, activities, stories and crafts.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us/.
——
COLFAX — All branches of the Whitman County Library will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Jan. 1. The libraries will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 31.
There will be a free showing of Universal’s “Abominable” at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Early Learning Storytime takes place from 10:10-11:30 a.m.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
——
COLTON — All branches of the Whitman County Library will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Jan. 1. The libraries will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 31.
Every Monday at 10:30 a.m. the Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., hosts storytime for children younger than 5.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
——
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main St., offers storytime for preschool children at 9 a.m. every Friday.
——
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., holds adult game sessions at 11 a.m. every Thursday.
At 3:30 p.m. every Thursday, the library holds free screenings of movies for children.
——
ENDICOTT — All branches of the Whitman County Library will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Jan. 1. The libraries will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 31.
The library will host storytime for kids ages 6 and younger at 10 a.m. every Friday.
——
GARFIELD — All branches of the Whitman County Library will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Jan. 1. The libraries will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 31.
Storytime takes place at 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday morning at the Garfield Library, 109 Third St.
At 1 p.m. today, the library will be holding a cookie decorating session.
——
GENESEE — Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Genesee Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave.
More information available is at www.latahlibrary.org/.
——
JULIAETTA — Every Monday from noon to 2 p.m., the Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St., hosts games of pinochle. No experience is necessary.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org.
——
KAMIAH — The Kamiah Library, 505 Main St., will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday.
Open Minds Open Books meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.
——
KOOSKIA — Every Monday the Kooskia Library, 26 Main St., hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults held from 1-5 p.m.
Lego in the Library takes place every Friday from 3:30-6 p.m. All ages are welcome.
——
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org.
——
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., will close at noon on Christmas Eve, and will be closed all day on Christmas. The library will close at noon Dec. 31 and will be closed all day Jan. 1.
Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Fridays.
More information is available at www.orofinolibrary.com.
——
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time is held every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. every Friday. All skill levels are welcome.
Sew Happy! Hand & Machine Sewing Club meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. All skill levels are welcome.
The Grand Avenue Book Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the NPL Hecht Room.
More information is is available at neill-lib.org.
——
UNIONTOWN — All branches of the Whitman County Library will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Jan. 1. The libraries will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 31.
The Uniontown Library, 110 S Montgomery St., hosts Early Learning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for children younger than 5.
——
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time is from 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday at the Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce Ave.
Story Time takes place at 2 p.m. every Tuesday.