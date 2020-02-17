Most libraries will be closed today in observance of President’s Day.
———
Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Family Story Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
Partnering with the Smithsonian Institution to present “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” the Lewiston City Library will host multiple talks during the month of February. “Farms & Agriculture ” will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In partnership with the League of Women Voters, LCSC Professor of Political Science Dr. Leif Hoffmann will present “Fake News: A Look at News Media and Biases” at 6 p.m. Feb. 27.
More information is available at lewistonlibrary.org.
———
Play & Learn takes place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Branch of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Heights Branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. There will be activities, snacks, stories and songs for children and their caregivers.
The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for applicants for local census jobs. The Heights Branch will be the site for application sessions at 1 p.m. Saturday and Feb 29.
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
———
ALBION — Early Learning Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. It is a free program for children younger than 5 and their parents/caregivers. There will be songs, activities, stories and crafts.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us/
———
COLFAX — Early Learning Storytime takes place from 10:10-11:30 a.m. at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St.
Nancy Rothwell’s acrylic and watercolor exhibit “The Disquietness of Healthcare” will be showing at the Libey Gallery through March 31. This series tells a visual story of the state of United States health care today.
———
COLTON — At 10:30 a.m.every Monday, the Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., hosts storytime for children younger than 5.
———
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main St., offers storytime for preschool children at 9 a.m. every Friday.
———
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., holds adult game sessions at 11 a.m. every Thursday.
At 3:30 p.m. every Thursday, the library holds free screenings of movies for children.
———
ENDICOTT — The Endicott Llibrary, 324 E St., holds storytime for kids younger than 6 at 10 a.m. every Friday.
The Downloadable Open House at 5 p.m. Tuesday is for patrons who would like to learn how to use their Kindle, iPad or smartphones to acces digital materials.
———
GARFIELD — Storytime takes place at 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday morning at the Garfield Library, 109 Third St.
The Downloadable Open House at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday is for patrons who would like to learn how to use their Kindle, iPad or smartphones to acces digital materials.
More information available is at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
———
GENESEE — Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Genesee Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
JULIAETTA — From noon to 2 p.m. every Monday, the Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St., hosts games of pinochle. No experience is necessary, and all players are welcome.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org.
———
KAMIAH — Storytime for preschoolers takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the Kamiah Library, 505 Main St.
Third Thursday Book Club will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday to discuss “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah.
———
KOOSKIA — From 1-5 p.m. every Monday, the Kooskia Library, 26 Main St., hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults.
Lego in the Library takes place from 3:30-6 p.m. every Friday. All ages are welcome.
———
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
The library will hold a Lego event at 2:30 p.m. Friday for kids older than 8. Using Legos, activities will focus on the theme of building communities.
A Community Seed Swap will take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 29. Attendees will take home free seeds and will learn about the P.E.A.S. Seed Library, vegetable and flower seed saving and seed starting with help from experts.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org.
———
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., holds storytimes at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Fridays.
Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 to discuss “The Hotel at the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” by Jamie Ford.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
———
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time is held at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
The library will honor Black History Month with a lecture and discussion by Matthew Fox-Amato at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Fox-Amato will discuss his book “Exposing Slavery: Photography, Human Bondage, and the Birth of Modern Visual Politics in America.”
Washington State University’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Club will be providing free tax perparation assistance from noon to 4:30 p.m. every Saturday through April 4.
More information is available at www.neill-lib.org.
———
UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Library, 110 S Montgomery St., hosts Early Learning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for children younger than 5.
Craft time for elementary school kids will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
———
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time is from 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday at the Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce Ave.
Story Time takes place at 2 p.m. every Tuesday.