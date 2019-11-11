Several regional libraries have chosen “The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea as their 2019 community reading selection. Urrea will make an appearance at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lewiston Public Library, 411 D St., Lewiston.
The Lewis-Clark State College Theatre program will present a live version of “Tiger-Tiger Is It True?” by Byron Katie and Hans Wilhelm for Pajama Storytime at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Snacks will be provided.
Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Family Story Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
More information is available by visiting lewistonlibrary.org.
———
The Asotin County Library hosts a Play & Learn at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. There will be activities, snacks, stories and songs.
For the month of November, True Story: a Nonfiction Book Group will be reading “Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher,” by Timothy Egan. Discussion will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at the downtown branch.
More information is available by visiting asotincountylibrary.org.
———
ALBION — Early Learning Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday, 310 N. F St. It is a free program for children younger than 5 and their parents/caregivers. There will be songs, activities, stories and crafts.
More information is available online at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us/.
———
COLFAX — “The House of Broken Angels” author Luis Alberto Urrea will make an appearance at noon Thursday at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St.
Knitting Group meets every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m in the meeting room. All levels of knitters and crocheters, including beginners, are welcome.
Early Learning Storytime takes place from 10:10-11:30 a.m.
———
COLTON — Every Monday at 10:30 a.m., the Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., holds storytime for children younger than 5.
Book club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss “The Distance Between Us,” by Reyna Grande.
A Thanksgiving-themed craft day for elementary kids will take place at 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 21. At 5 p.m. there will be bingo and pie; all ages are welcome.
———
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main St., offers storytime for preschool children at 9 a.m. every Friday.
———
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., holds adult coloring sessions every Thursday at 2 p.m.
Every Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the library holds free screenings of movies for children.
———
ENDICOTT — The Endicott Library, 324 E. St., will be holding storytime for kids 6 and younger at 10 a.m. every Friday.
———
JULIAETTA — Every Monday from noon to 2 p.m., the Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St., holds games of pinochle. No experience is necessary.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
More information is available online at https://www.latahlibrary.org.
———
KAMIAH — Storytime for preschoolers takes place every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., 505 Main St.
———
KOOSKIA — Every Monday the Kooskia Library, 26 Main St., hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults held from 1-5 p.m.
Lego in the Library takes place every Friday from 3:30-6 p.m. All ages are welcome.
———
MOSCOW — The Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse youth group is teaming up with the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., to gather warm clothes for those in need. Patrons can donate new and gently used cold weather clothes throughout the winter months by placing them on the library fence, where those who need them can help themselves.
Andrew Gillreath-Brown, a Washington State University Ph.D. candidate, will present “Ancient Tattooing: An Overview of Tattoo Tools and Traditions through Time” at 6 p.m. Nov. 21. The free program is geared toward adults.
Family Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. This month the theme is dinosaurs.
Baby Storytime takes place every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
More information is available online at https://www.latahlibrary.org.
———
NEZPERCE — “The House of Broken Angels” author Luis Alberto Urrea will make an appearance at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave.
———
OROFINO — The Clearwater Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., holds storytime at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Friday.
The book club’s selection this month is “Man of Legends,” by Kenneth Johnson. This will be the last book club meeting of 2019.
More information is available online at https://orofinolibrary.com.
———
PULLMAN — “The House of Broken Angels” author Luis Alberto Urrea will make an appearance at 7 p.m. Thursday at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
Mother Goose Time is held every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. every Friday. All skill levels welcome.
Sew Happy! Hand & Machine Sewing Club meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. All skill levels are welcome.
More information is is available online at neill-lib.org.
———
UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., hosts Early Learning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for children younger than 5.
There will be a Thanksgiving-themed craft day for elementary kids at 3:20 p.m. Nov. 20.
More information available is online at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
———
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time is every Tuesday from 1-2 p.m.
Story Time takes place at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday.