Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
“The Henna Artist,” by Alka Joshi, will be disussed during Coffee and Books at 10 a.m. Friday at the library, 411 D St.
Charming Chapters Genre Quest’s April genre is autobiographies and biographies.
Times and locations of Park Story Times include 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Hereth Park with Ms. Debbie and Ms. Colleen; 2 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park with Ms. Debbie and Ms. Colleen; and Reach & Read Yoga Story Time with Ms. Rebecca at 11 a.m. Fridays at Sunset Park.
More information can be found at www.lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston, and the Asotin branch, 215 Second St., are closed. The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays for Grab-n-Go browsing. Curbside service will be offered 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Those interested in more information can visit www.asotincountylibrary.org.
Moscow Public Library
MOSCOW — Librarians Stacie and Bailey will present “Evil Librarians: A Fake Podcast About True Crime and Fictional Mysteries” at 10 a.m. Monday on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/latahlibrary.
More information is available by visiting www.latahlibrary.org/.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open to the public from 2-5 p.m. weekdays. Senior-only hours are from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays. Computer usage is available by appointment.
Curbside service is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
More information is available at www.orofinolibrary.com.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open by appointment at 10 a.m. weekdays for at-risk patrons, and 3-6 p.m. for the general public. Patrons can call (509) 334-3595 to schedule an appointment. Curbside service is available from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Storytime videos will be posted every Monday morning on the library website.
More information is available at www.neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library
The library now has laptops, hotspots and webcams available for checkout for cardholders older than 18. Devices are limited in number and not available at every branch. Patrons can contact their local branch to reserve a device.
The Whitman County Historical Society has a historical exhibit on James “Cashup” Davis at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St.
The Garfield Library, 109 Third St., is hosting a stuffed animal sleepover. Children may drop off their toy at the library from 1 to 6 p.m. April 5. Toys can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 12. Photos from the sleepover will be shared on the library’s Facebook page.
In celebration of National Humor Month, the Endicott Library, 324 E St., is hosting a joke contest during the month of April. Family-friendly joke submissions close April 7. Jokes will be posted on the library’s Facebook page for the public to vote on.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.