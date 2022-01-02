Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
The library, 411 D St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
The Reading Mother Challenge began Oct. 1 and will end May 31, 2022. The goal is to read all the books that are imprinted on the hem of the Reading Mother statue’s skirt in eight months. For each book read, the reader will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift basket. Visit bit.ly/LCLYouthPrograms to register.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-in and curbside service. Computers stations are open, and laptops are available for parking lot use during those hours. Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Asotin branch, 215 Second St., is closed.
The library’s Career Catalyst Center is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the downtown branch.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Latah County Library District
MOSCOW — Through January 2022, readers of all ages are invited to pick up a Winter Reading worksheet at their local branch of the district and to start reading. Participants are invited to submit a review for each book read during January. Each review submitted counts as a prize entry and may be displayed at the reviewer’s local library.
More information is available at latahlibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Elk River Free Library District
ELK RIVER — Elk district, 203 Main St., Elk River, is open 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Activities and crafts for kids and teens will be available during Christmas break. A full schedule can be found on the library’s website.
More information is available at elkriver.lili.org.
Prairie River Library District
LAPWAI — The district serves Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Curbside service is still available.
Storytime videos are posted Monday mornings on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library
COLFAX — The Landmarks of the Past of Whitman County 2022 calendars are on sale at any branch, Tick Klock Drug and Rosauers in Colfax, and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. They are also available to ship at whitcolib.org. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Library programs and projects at all 14 library locations.
More information is available at whitcolib.org.
Editor’s note
This will be the final At the Library listing in the Tribune. Going forward, library events will be published weekly in Inland 360 and at inland360.com. Library events may be submitted to editor@inland360.com.