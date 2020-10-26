Twin Rivers Genealogy Society volunteers will be available from 1-3 p.m. weekdays at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., in the Local History Room to aid patrons in researching their ancestry.
The Lewiston City Library introduced a new reading incentive program, called Charming Chapters Genre Quest. A new genre will be featured each month from October to May. Participants will check out a book in the genre of the month, read it, return it and collect a Charming Chapters Genre Charm. All ages are welcome to participate. October’s genre is horror, paranormal or fantasy. November’s genre of the month will be nonfiction.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
The Heights and Asotin branches of the Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed. The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m Monday through Friday for grab-n-go browsing. Visitors are asked to limit their time there to 15 minutes. Face masks are required, and social distancing is being observed. A limited number of computers are available by appointment. In addition, laptops are available for parking lot use when the library is open. Patrons may also check out mobile hotspots for access to high-speed internet. The library continues to offer curbside service from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Online Explore & Learn for grades 1-6 is at 4 p.m. Wednesdays for the rest of 2020. All videos are posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
Regular hours have resumed at the Latah County Library District. A limited number of patrons are allowed at one time, and branch libraries may have different occupancy limits. There is a limit of 15 minutes per visit. Patrons of the Moscow branch are required to wear a mask. Children must be accompanied by an adult. A limited number of computers are available for 30-minute sessions, one person per computer, no appointment necessary. Checkout will be contact-free. Holds may be placed on library district items, and curbside holds will be available on a more limited basis with in-person, self-serve holds being offered inside the Moscow library. Book drops at all branches are open. Patrons are urged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines during their visit. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door if needed.
More information is available by visiting latahlibrary.org/.
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.on Saturday. Curbside service is available, and a computer is open for patrons with appointments. Masks are required. Patrons may place holds via their online account or by contacting the library at (208) 476-3411.
Valnet courier service has resumed, and patrons can request and receive books from any of the Valnet libraries. Wi-Fi is available 24/7 outside the building.
Children’s weekly crafts continue with Signs of Fall themed crafts. All the necessary materials needed are included. There is a suggested book list and a monthly “things to do calendar” in the packet.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
The eight branches of the Prairie River Library District have differing procedures; patrons can call the individual branches for details. The number of people at a time within each library may be limited, surfaces are frequently being sanitized throughout the day, and social distancing and masks are required upon entering. Free masks are available. Contactless curbside pickup is offered, computer sessions may be scheduled by phone, Wi-Fi access is available from outside the library buildings, and digital story times and crafts will be posted online.
Kamiah and Kooskia library patrons now have access to the wider Valnet catalog of materials. Browsing for items in person is available at both branches for those who can wear a mask and use hand sanitizer. For more information, patrons can visit the Kamiah Library at 505 Main St. from 12-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, or call (208) 935-0428. The Kooskia Library can be visited at 026 S. Main St. from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, or patrons can call (208) 926-4539.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., offers contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance. Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio and call (509) 334-3595. They should open their trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so items can be deposited without contact. Pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone can call from home to schedule a pickup time. Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. If necessary, bagged items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for patrons to retrieve once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Libraries are expanding services to meet demand. The Colfax Branch, 102 S. Main St., is increasing hours to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service will continue to be available during these hours by request.
Browsing and computer time limits have been extended to 30 minutes at all locations. Patrons are reminded to wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards. Limited in-person programming is also available at some branches, including story times and book clubs.
Whitman County Library, Humanities Washington and Jennings Elementary School are partnering on a free program called Prime Time Family Reading. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Time will run online weekly from 6-7 p.m. beginning Thursday and ending Nov. 19. The program is designed for families with children aged 6-10. Each family will receive free books to keep, along with other incentives. Space is limited. Patrons should contact Sheri, (509) 397-4366, by Tuesday for registration details.
The Albion library is holding a 3:30 p.m. virtual reading of “Sleepy Hollow” Thursday, followed by Family Spooky Storytime at 7 p.m. Patrons can pick up free apple cider or hot chocolate mixes and snacks between 3:30-6:30 p.m at 310 N. F St. Those interested can email Amy Ferguson at albion@whitco.lib.wa.us or call (509) 338-9641 to receive virtual invites for both events.
Fall story time events for families will take place at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on Friday at the Colfax Library, 102 S Main St. Space is limited for each session; patrons can call Nichole Kopp at (509) 397-4366 to reserve a spot. Families are encouraged to dress up (nonscary costumes preferred). Face masks are required, and social distancing will be followed.
“The Vote: 100 Years,” an acrylic collage exhibit by Colfax artist Nancy Rothwell, is showing at the Libey Gallery at Colfax Library through January 2021.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.