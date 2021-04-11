Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
———
Lewiston City Library
The library, 411 D St., and the Asotin County Library will host a reading with Annie Lampman, author of “Sins of the Bees,” at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park.
This month’s Lightning Bolt Learning Kit is “You Too Can Haiku.” It’s available while supplies last.
Charming Chapters Genre Quest’s April genre is autobiographies and biographies.
Times and locations of Park Story Times include 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Hereth Park; 2 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park; and Reach & Read Yoga Story Time at 11 a.m. Fridays at Sunset Park.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston, and the Asotin branch, 215 Second St., are closed. The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays for Grab-n-Go browsing with a 30-minute browsing limit. Computers are available by appointment. Laptops are available for parking lot use during open hours. Curbside service will be offered 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30–5:30 p.m. weekdays.
True Story: a Nonfiction Book Club will discuss “The Line Becomes a River” by Francisco Cantu online at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21.
Those interested in more information can visit asotincountylibrary.org.
Moscow Public Library
Messy Facebook BabyTime will take place at 9 a.m. today at Facebook.com/latahlibrary. Families can visit the library, 110 S. Jefferson St., after the program to pick up a kit.
More information is available by visiting latahlibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
The Orofino library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open to the public from 2-5 p.m. weekdays. Senior only hours are from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays. Computer usage is available by appointment.
Curbside service is available from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Peck Library
“Picturing Women Inventors,” a Smithsonian poster exhibition, will be on display at 217 N. Main St., through May.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
The Pullman library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open by appointment at 10 a.m. weekdays for at-risk patrons, and 3-6 p.m. for the general public. Call (509) 334-3595 to schedule an appointment. Curbside service is available from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Storytime videos will be posted every Monday morning on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library
The system is holding a Penny Drive through April 30. Pennies can be dropped off at any of the 14 locations. Funds will benefit library programs and projects
Patrons can borrow seeds from the Seed Libraries at select Whitman County locations during regular hours at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., or anytime at the back handicap entrance of the Albion Library, 310 N. F St.
Blackout poetry by students of Colfax and Steptoe will be on display at the Libey Gallery, 102 S. Main St., through April.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.