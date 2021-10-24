Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
The library, 411 D St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Genre Quest’s October genre is fantasy, horror and paranormal. The library also has seasonal to-go crafts for kids.
The Reading Mother Challenge began Oct. 1 and will end May 31, 2022. The goal is to read all the books imprinted on the skirt hem of the library’s Reading Mother skirt in eight months. For each book read, the reader will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift basket. Patrons can visit bit.ly/LCLYouthPrograms to register.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-in and curbside service. Computers stations are open, and laptops are available for parking lot use during those hours. Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Asotin branch, 215 Second St., is closed.
Book Night book club will discuss “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore,” by Matthew Sullivan, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Zoom invitation can be found on the library’s website. An author talk and community conversation with Sullivan is set for noon Nov. 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
A virtual recital with guitarist Peter Fletcher will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday. A Zoom invitation can be found on the library’s website.
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
Moscow Public Library
MOSCOW — “Pumpkin Pandemonium,” pumpkin crafts and other activities, will take place at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at 110 S. Jefferson St. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
“Skull-k Around the Library” will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Moscow library. Children and their adults can enjoy to-go crafts, a themed story walk, prepackaged treats and free books. Costumes are encouraged.
Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, is accepting donations of new or gently used Halloween costumes through Friday. Costumes for all ages and sizes are welcome. For more information, patrons can contact potlatch@latahlibrary.org.
During the last week of October, patrons can trick or treat for books at the Troy Community Library, 402 S. Main St. Patrons can email troy@latahlibrary.org for more information.
More information is available at latahlibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Prairie River Library District
LAPWAI — The district serves Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester.
The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., will launch “American Girl: Kaya Club” at 1 p.m. Friday. This event is in conjunction with the University of Idaho Nez Perce Reservation Extension Office and the Indian Country 4-H club. A historical display and reading of the first book in the series will be presented. For more information, patrons can call Lynda at (208) 843-5215.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Curbside service is still available.
Storytime videos are posted Monday mornings on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Colfax Library
COLFAX — The library, 102 S. Main St., is taking part in the Colfax Chamber’s Trick or Treat on Main Street from 3-6 p.m. Friday.
The Garfield Library, 109 Third St., is taking part in the town’s annual Trunk or Treat from 6-9 p.m. Sunday.
The fall reading challenge runs until Nov. 30 and is open to all ages.
Two new geocaching backpacks are available for checkout. There are more than 500 geocaches hidden in Whitman County, and coordinates can be found at geocaching.com.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.