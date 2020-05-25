Materials checked out from a ValNet library and not overdue when libraries closed because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders from the governors of Idaho and Washington, had their due date moved to Friday.
The Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., is closed to the public, but beginning Tuesday the library will offer computer access by appointment for individuals Monday through Saturday for up to two hours. Patrons can call the library at (208) 798-2525 to set up an appointment. Access to the library is limited to computer appointments and curbside services, and entrances will remain locked. Those with appointments should call upon arrival in order to be greeted by a staff member.
Ask a Librarian is available via phone Monday through Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for answers about what to read next, accessing digital resources, finding quality educational resources, self-registration or account information and general reference library topics.
Items can be requested for curbside pickup online or over the phone from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. Once a patron receives confirmation, they should call ahead and a staff member will bring the materials to them at the Fifth Street entrance.
More information is available by visiting lewistonlibrary.org.
———
All branches of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. and 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston, and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed to the public. Bookdrops are also closed; patrons are asked to keep materials until the Friday due date. Late fees have been put on hold.
For more information visit asotincountylibrary.org.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library, 215 W. North St., is closed. Wi-Fi access is available in parking areas surrounding the library.
More information is available by visting grangeville.us/grangeville-centennial-library.
———
All Latah County Library District locations are closed, but book drops are open with limited hours. Patrons are urged to check their local book drop for information. Returned books will be placed in temporary quarantine. Patrons may also place holds on materials available in libraries. Area residents are encouraged to use their library cards to access the library’s free digital resources at http://latahlibrary.org, including but not limited to downloadable e-books and audiobooks, magazines, streaming movies and online courses. Online registration for free library cards is available at valnet.org. Storytimes for children will be provided via the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/latahlibrary.
Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs are performing for the Latah County Library District’s Summer Reading Program in June, and they need the assistance of local children for their digital performance. Children are asked to share their name and a drawing of their favorite animal in the comments on the library’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3fLfzrg, then tune in for a musical performance featuring them and their artwork.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is closed to the public at this time, but returns and curbside service will resume June 1.
Curbside service will be for books from the Clearwater Memorial Library only; no holds from other libraries are allowed at this time. Patrons can call to request books from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pick up the order the following day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
———
Eight branches of the Prairie River Library District have begun allowing loans of items from the patron’s home library. Patrons of Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester may request items from their home branch online at valnet.org or by calling their home library to leave a message. Curbside no-contact delivery of materials is by appointment only, and each branch has different hours. Staff members will place items outside the door for patrons, who should not approach until the staff members have reentered the building. Patrons do not need to return materials for the time being.
Using the Libby app, patrons can download e-books and audiobooks (as many as five at a time) to a device, phone or computer from anywhere with Wi-Fi for three weeks.
For more information visit www.prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — The Neill Public Library is closed and has suspended home book delivery service, moving exclusively to online and remote services. All material due dates will be extended until the library re-opens, and no overdue fines will be charged. Both library book drops are now open for materials returns. All returned materials will be quarantined for three days.
To open a new library account or for urgent library needs or questions, patrons can contact library director Joanna Bailey at (509) 338-3252 or jbailey@neill-lib.org.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
———
Curbside pickup of library materials is now available from Whitman County Library’s 14 locations. In accordance with Gov. Inslee’s Phase 1 order, librarians will call area residents to pick up their requested items by appointment. If needed, items can still be mailed to residents’ homes within the library district, and book drops are open for the return of all materials. Whitman County Library staff members will empty the drops regularly, but with nearly 4,000 items checked out, they ask patrons to hold onto their items should they encounter a full book drop.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.