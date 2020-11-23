The Thanksgiving holiday may affect library hours.
———
The Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., continues with its reading incentive program, Charming Chapters Genre Quest, which features a new genre each month through May. Participants check out a book in the genre of the month, read it, return it and collect a Charming Chapters Genre Charm. All ages are welcome to participate. November’s genre of the month is nonfiction.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
———
All three branches of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. and 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed.
Curbside service is offered at the downtown branch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. To request items for pick-up, patrons may use their Valnet account, email a list to yourlibrary@aclib.org or call (509) 758-5454. It may take up to four hours for staff to process requests. Patrons will be notified when their items are ready for pickup, and should call the library upon arrival. Requested items will be placed in a bag on a table outside the community room window. The bag will be marked with an abbreviation of the patron’s last and first names.
Online Explore & Learn for grades 1-6 will take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays for the rest of 2020. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
Those interested in more information can visit asotincountylibrary.org.
———
The Latah County Library District resumed regular hours of operation, and a limited number of patrons are allowed at one time. Branch libraries may have different occupancy limits, and there is a limit of 15 minutes per visit. Patrons of the Moscow branch are required to wear a mask, and children must be accompanied by an adult. A limited number of computers are available for 30-minute sessions, one person per computer, no appointment necessary. Checkout will be contact-free. Holds may be placed on library district items.
The Moscow Public Library offers curbside pickup by appointment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Patrons must pick up their holds at the corner of Jefferson and Second streets, where they can ring the bell at the blue door and pick up their hold items at their specified appointment time. Patrons who are unable to come to the door can call (208) 874-7476 for carside delivery.
The Palouse Writers Guild, Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road., and Troy Community Library, 402 S. Main St., are hosting “Motivational Mondays” for aspiring writers with an interest in National Novel Writing Month. Each Monday a new packet will be available for pickup. More information can be found at www.nanowrimo.org.
Participating branches of the Latah County Library District are pickup locations for Coats 4 Kids, with outerwear in various sizes available for free. Locations include the Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Potlatch and Troy libraries.
More information is available by visiting www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is closed to the general public because of COVID-19. However, curbside service and weekly craft kits for kids are available.
Senior-only hours are from 10 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. Computers are available by appointment from 12:30-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
———
The eight branches of the Prairie River Library District have differing procedures; patrons can call the individual branches for details. Social distancing and masks are required upon entering; free masks are available. Contactless curbside pickup is offered, computer sessions may be scheduled by phone, Wi-Fi access is available from outside the library buildings, and digital story times and crafts will be posted online.
Kamiah and Kooskia Community Library patrons have access to the wider Valnet catalog of materials. Browsing for items in person is available at both branches for those who can wear a mask and use hand sanitizer. More information is available by visiting the Kamiah Library at 505 Main St. from 12-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, or calling (208) 935-0428. The Kooskia Library, (208) 926-4539, can be visited at 026 S. Main St. from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., offers contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance. Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio and call (509) 334-3595. They should open their trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so items can be deposited without contact. Pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone can call from home to schedule a pickup time. Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6 foot distance at all times. If necessary, bagged items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for patrons to retrieve once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
The 2020 Everybody Reads program scheduled for November has been postponed until next year. Author Matthew Sullivan’s novel, “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Book Store” will remain the featured author for November 2021.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
———
The Colfax Branch, 102 S. Main St., increased hours to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside service continues to be available during these hours by request.
Book club at the Colfax branch will be at 5:30 p.m. next Monday. This month’s title is “The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle,” by Stuart Turton. There is a limit of five attendees; social distancing and masks are required.
“The Vote: 100 Years,” an acrylic collage exhibit by Colfax artist Nancy Rothwell, is showing at the Libey Gallery at Colfax Library. The show runs through January 2021.
The Garfield Library is holding a Design a Bookmark Contest for kids and teens. The deadline for entries is next Monday. Traditional mediums only. Finished bookmarks can be dropped off at the circulation desk or in the book drops.
The Annual Palouse Turkey Leg Run will be held virtually on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26. Participants may run, jog or walk to help raise money to fund new children’s books and fun activities for the library. After the run, participants can pick up a bag of donuts, coffee and hot cocoa outside of the Palouse Library, E. 120 Main, starting at 8 a.m.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.