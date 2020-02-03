Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Family Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. Baby “Stretch” Storytime is at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.
February’s Coffee and Books meeting is at 10 a.m. on Friday. The book of choice is “Nickle Boys,” by Colson Whitehead.
Partnering with the Smithsonian Institution to present “Crossroads: Change in Rural America”, the Lewiston City Library will host multiple talks during the month of February. “What happened to ‘Company Towns’ ” will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Crossroads of Our Region: Rivers, Rails & Roads” will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 11.
As part of the Let’s Talk About It series, a discussion on the book “Woman Hollering Creek” by Sandra Cisneros will is set for 6:45 p.m. Feb. 11 with scholar Rachel Clark.
More information is available by visiting lewistonlibrary.org.
———
Play & Learn takes place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Branch of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Heights Branch, 2036 Fouth Ave. There will be activities, snacks, stories and songs for children and their caregivers.
More information is available by visiting asotincountylibrary.org.
———
ALBION — Early Learning Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. It is a free program for children younger than 5 and their parents/caregivers. There will be songs, activities, stories and crafts.
More information is available online at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us/.
———
COLFAX — The Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., holds Early Learning Storytime from 10:10-11:30 a.m. every Thursday.
Libey Gallery will show Tom Mohr’s photography exhibit “In Our Community, A Year in Review” throughout the month of February.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
———
COLTON — At 10:30 a.m. every Friday, the Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., hosts storytime for children younger than 5.
Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 20. February’s book of choice is “Behold the Dreamers,” by Imbolo Mbue.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
———
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main St., offers storytime for preschool children at 9 a.m. every Friday.
———
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., holds adult game sessions at 11 a.m. every Thursday.
At 3:30 p.m. every Thursday, the library holds free screenings of movies for children.
———
ENDICOTT — The library offers storytime for kids ages 6 and younger at 10 a.m. every Friday.
———
GARFIELD — Storytime takes place at 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday morning at the Garfield Library, 109 Third St.
———
GENESEE — Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Genesee Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave.
More information available is at www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
JULIAETTA — From noon to 2 p.m. every Monday, the Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St., hosts games of pinochle. No experience is necessary, and all players welcome.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org.
———
KAMIAH — Storytime for preschoolers takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, at the library at 505 Main St.
Open Minds Open Books meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.
———
KOOSKIA — From 1-5 p.m. every Monday, the Kooskia Library, 26 Main St., hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults.
Lego in the Library takes place from 3:30-6 p.m. every Friday. All ages are welcome.
———
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
Preschool Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org.
———
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time is held at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. every Friday. All skill levels are welcome.
Sew Happy Hand & Machine Sewing Club meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday. All skill levels are welcome.
More information is is available at neill-lib.org.
———
UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., offers Early Learning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for children younger than 5.
Adult Craft Night will take place at 5 p.m. Feb. 12.
———
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time is from 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday at the Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce Ave.
Storytime takes place at 2 p.m. every Tuesday.