The Summer Reading Program at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., titled “Reimagine Your Story,” runs through Aug. 8. The themes are mythology, fantasy and fairy tales. Weekly prizes are available at the library’s Summer Reading desk, which is open Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. Patrons should return their cards to the library by Aug. 8, and the grand prize drawing will be held Aug. 10.
Curbside pickup is available at the downtown Clarkston location of the Asotin County Library at 417 Sycamore St.
Children and teens can decide how many books to read for the Summer Reading Program. When the goal is reached, prizes can be picked up at the library. Adults have a bingo card to fill out. The first bingo earns a $5 Kenzie’s Koffee card or another prize. Those who get a blackout will have their name entered into a drawing for an Asotin County Library book bag and a Kindle Paperwhite. The bingo cards and reading logs can be downloaded from the library website or picked up at the library. Children’s programs will be on Facebook Live this year. Virtual Storytime for young children will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. For school-age kids, Explore & Learn will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, featuring a science or craft activity. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
The Latah County Library District resumed regular hours of operation. A limited number of patrons are allowed in at one time, and branch libraries may have different occupancy limits. There is a limit of 15 minutes per visit. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Browsing library materials will be allowed. A limited number of computers are available for 30-minute sessions, one person per computer, no appointment necessary. Checkout will be contact-free. Holds may be placed on Latah County Library District items. Curbside holds will be available on a more limited basis with in-person self-serve holds being offered inside the Moscow library. Book drops at all branches are open. Returned materials will be temporarily quarantined. Patrons are urged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines during their visit. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door if needed. Staff are required to wear masks. Sanitation protocols are being utilized for patron and staff safety.
As part of the Summer Reading Program, the Latah County Library District is hosting a virtual performance, Extreme Science with Radical Rick, at 11 a.m. Thursday on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/latahlibrary. Following the performance, kids are invited to follow along at home with two science experiments. A supply list will be provided on the library’s Facebook page.
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., remains closed, but curbside service is available. Patrons are urged to continue with online requests or calling the library to request reading material, audio books and movies. The library is accepting all returns at the front door drop box. Lists of new books are available on the front door as well as online. Overdrive and Libby are suggested choices to utilize for ebooks and audio books during the closure.
All eight branches of the Prairie River Library District have moved onto the next stage of reopening by offering access for browsing, ordering materials and checkout during limited hours. The number of people at a time within each library may be limited, surfaces are frequently being sanitized throughout the day and masks are required upon entering the library. Schedules and specific procedures vary by location. Contactless curbside pickup is available, 45-minute computer sessions may be scheduled via phone, Wi-Fi access is still available from outside the library buildings, and digital story times and crafts will be posted online.
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., offers contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or by contacting staff. Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio. Patrons can call (509) 334-3595 to let library staff know they have arrived. They should open their trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so items can be deposited without contact. Patrons should remain in their vehicles until staff members deliver the requested materials. Pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone can call from home to schedule a time to meet in the patio to receive items. Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. If necessary, bagged items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for retrieval once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
Whitman County Library was recently awarded a $10,000 grant to renovate the Albion Branch Library, 310 N. F St. Provided by the METER Foundation of Pullman, the funds will provide for a new heating and air conditioning unit along with upgrades to the carpeting, paint and furniture. Renovations are expected to begin immediately, taking advantage of the library’s closed status because of the coronavirus.
Albion residents needing curbside, mailing services or Summer Reading Program information can call (509) 397-4366. Wi-Fi service and book drop access remain available outside the building.
Kids, teens, and adults can get a jumpstart on summer reading with grab-and-go free books. Patrons can stop by the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday to pick up a bag of books and activities while supplies last. Patrons are asked to remember to social distance and take the first bag touched, one per person.
