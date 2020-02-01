Laurie Warren, of Council, Idaho, and her team approach the finish line for the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge 100-mile race at the Cascade Checkpoint on Friday in Cascade. Warren took home first place in the 100-mile race, followed by Jesse Flory, of Hesperus, Colo., and Carlleen Brehmer, of Boise. In the 300-mile race, four of the six teams in the field dropped out because of difficult conditions. The two remaining teams belonging to Josie Thyr and Jessie Royer were expected to reach the finish, the Wye Checkpoint near New Meadows, early this morning.
Volunteer Ron Curtis pets one of Laurie Warren’s sled dogs after the team crossed the finish line for the 100-mile race at the Cascade Checkpoint during the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge on Friday in Cascade.
Retired musher Rick Katucki, of Eagle, Idaho, sleeps next to his retired sled dog, Silver, during a lull between coming and going mushers at the Platt Warming Hut Checkpoint during the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge on Friday in Donnelly.