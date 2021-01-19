At the Capitol, constitutional concerns and the right to peaceful assembly

BOISE — Constitutional amendments and attendance caps garnered much of the attention Monday, but a nuclear submarine stole the show.
Here are some highlights from the start of the second week of the 2021 Idaho legislative session:
PROTECT AND PRESERVE — The day began with the introduction of a proposed constitutional amendment that would “protect the Idaho way of life” by prohibiting the legalization of marijuana and other recreational drugs.
Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, noted that Article III, Section 24, of the Idaho Constitution affirms the “first concern of all good government is the virtue and sobriety of the people.”
Surrounding states, however, have legalized marijuana and other controlled substances, “to the detriment of their children, families and communities,” he said.
Grow told the Senate State Affairs Committee his proposed constitutional amendment is intended to “prevent the erosion of Idaho statutes” that govern the use of controlled substances.
“It protects and preserves Idaho’s values and quality of life, provides requirements for the lawful use of these substances, promotes freedom from addiction and seeks to avoid economic and social costs to our citizens,” he said.
The committee introduced the bill on a voice vote. Public testimony will be taken once it comes back for a hearing.
COME ON BACK — A proposed constitutional amendment allowing the Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session earned a favorable recommendation from the House State Affairs Committee.
The bill stems from lawmakers’ consternation at being sidelined during the governor’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We saw our own inability to act, when we needed to act,” said Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian. “We saw our inability to act, our inability to legislate, even when we were called into (special) session. That’s just wrong.”
The Idaho Constitution currently gives the governor the exclusive authority to call a special session, and limits the subject matter to whatever the governor decides.
That proved frustrating to House Republicans last summer, during the three-day special session in August. They wanted to end the governor’s coronavirus emergency order at that time, as well as address this constitutional amendment, but were prevented from doing so because both issues fell outside the subject matter limitations imposed by Gov. Brad Little, a Republican.
Under Harris’ amendment, a special session would have to be called if 60 percent of the House and Senate requests it.
The proposal doesn’t set any limits on the length of the session, or on the subject matter. That was a concern for Matthew Jensen, the chairman of the District 17 Republican Central Committee in Boise.
“A lot of Idahoans want something like this, but when you mention the lack of clear limits on the length (of a special session), the discussion immediately goes to a year-round session,” he said.
Harris noted there are no constitutional or statutory limits on the length of a regular legislative session right now, yet lawmakers typically manage to complete their work every year by the end of March. Consequently, he sees little risk of a runaway session even if lawmakers have the authority to call themselves into session.
“Whatever risks we have currently aren’t changed at all, but (with this proposed amendment) we would have the ability to do what we need to do,” he said.
The measure now goes to the full House for further action. It requires a two-thirds vote to pass the House and Senate; should it prevail, it would go to voters in the 2022 general election, needing a simple majority to pass.
THE RIGHT TO PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY — The House State Affairs Committee also gave a favorable recommendation to legislation that would immediately end a portion of the governor’s coronavirus emergency order.
Specifically, the bill would void the section that imposes a 10-person cap on attendance for all events, public or private, including school activities.
“I’m hopeful we can get life back to normal, and that this will lift this crazy restriction that’s been imposed on Idaho,” said Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, who sponsored the legislation.
Crane’s primary intent in bringing the bill is to end the limitations on attendance at school sporting events and other extracurricular activities.
After the governor issued his emergency order, the State Board of Education — in consultations with the Idaho High School Athletics Association and Idaho School Superintendents Association — restricted attendance at school sporting events to a maximum of two people for each participant.
That decision “disenfranchised parents, grandparents and siblings in their ability to go and watch these events,” Crane said.
Several people spoke in favor of the bill, citing both the arbitrary nature of the restrictions and the negative impact they’ve had on student morale. No one testified in opposition, nor did anyone from the board of education, the governor’s office or the school athletics association come to explain the rationale behind the attendance cap.
“I’m very disappointed,” said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise. “I’d like to hear their rationale, and have some dialog with this committee so we can get to a better resolution.”
That said, Gannon also wondered “how many more people would have died if we’d done nothing.”
“I think there were a lot of good reasons to do something,” he said. “I don’t think we should go to the extreme and say everything is normal, because it isn’t.”
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, also wondered if local health districts or school boards could retain the 10-person cap on attendance, even if this bill were to pass.
“That’s an unanswered question,” Crane said. “This bill specifically deals with the governor’s emergency order. I think most entities based their decision on the governor’s order, but whether local health districts have the power to enforce the 10-person limit without the emergency order, I don’t have an answer for that.”
The bill now goes to the full House for further action.
GODSPEED FOR “THE GEM OF THE FLEET” — The House Transportation Committee introduced a resolution honoring the USS Idaho, a Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine currently under construction in Connecticut.
“I’m an Army guy, but this is pretty exciting for me,” said Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, who sponsored the measure.
This is the fifth U.S. Navy ship to carry the USS Idaho name, Syme said. The last one, a New Mexico-class battleship, was commissioned in 1919 and sold for scrap 30 years later, after seeing action during World War II.
Construction on the newest USS Idaho could be completed next year. According to the resolution, it will have world-class stealth technology. Like other Virginia-class attack subs, it will be armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles and torpedoes, and be manned by 15 officers and 120 enlisted personnel.
“We wish protection for all those who will sail the USS Idaho SSN-799, and for fair winds and following seas during her service to our nation,” the resolution states.
