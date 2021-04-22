It took longer than expected, but this year’s Asotin County Fair grand marshals are finally getting to celebrate their special roles and the springtime tradition.
Dave and Pat Henderson, of Clarkston, were supposed to be leading the parade in 2020, but everyone knows what happened to those plans. The fair was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, Dave joked, “We are the longest-tenured grand marshals in the history of the fair.”
“Last year was kind of interesting,” Dave said. “The coronavirus came out simultaneously when I got cancer. I had my surgeries and thought I was doing pretty good, but then I fell and hit my head. I’ll be in a wheelchair at the fair this weekend, but I’ll be there.”
The Hendersons said they were “surprised and pleased” when they got the nod to serve as grand marshals, and the couple is looking forward to seeing folks at the fair, especially after such a tumultuous year.
“We were excited last year, then everything went to heck,” Dave said. “It’s an honor, for sure. We’ve always known most of the grand marshals, and really appreciate the small community atmosphere of the fair.”
Dave, 78, and Pat, 75, have deep roots in Asotin County and a lifetime of fond memories of their involvement in 4-H, FFA and the fair. Their daughter, Heidi, was part of the Asotin County royalty in 1993, and named one of the top producers in the state that year.
When he was growing up on Frost Lane, Dave showed the grand champion calf and lamb and was active in FFA competitions.
“Matter of fact, I took 32 head of sheep to the fair one year,” he said. “Then our daughter, Heidi, was really involved in FFA. When she was a fair princess, we traveled all over the country promoting the Asotin County Fair.”
The Hendersons have lived in Asotin County most of their lives and are both Clarkston High School graduates. They’ve been married 57 years and have three children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Son Eric lives in Fife, Wash., Brad resides in Yuma, Ariz., and Heidi lives in Australia.
The couple owned and operated Henderson Motors for more than three decades, and Dave later went into car sales in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Pat worked at Sears and has volunteered at St. Joseph Medical Regional Center’s gift shop, along with serving as the financial secretary for Meals on Wheels. They’ve both helped out at the Asotin County Food Bank.
“We always enjoy the fair,” Pat said. “We know a lot of the kids and their parents.”
“We get a kick out of watching them grow up,” Dave added. “I really liked helping out with the kids over the years.”
The Hendersons said they love the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and all of the wonderful people who live here. The fair holds a special place in their hearts because of their past involvement and memories.
“We appreciate all of the hard work involved in making the fair a great event for the people of Asotin County and the entire valley,” Pat said. “We feel very honored to have been chosen as the grand marshals.”
When the Asotin County Fair parade makes its way down Second Street in Asotin at 10 a.m. Saturday, the longtime Clarkston residents will be front and center, rain or shine.
The fair kicks off Friday, when the livestock barns and exhibit halls open to the public, followed by a cowboy breakfast, parade, livestock sale and other events Saturday. A local kids’ rodeo will be held Sunday, but the Hells Canyon Rodeo is still on pause this year, along with the carnival in downtown Asotin. A complete list of activities is available online at asotincountyfairandrodeo.org.
Gate prices are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and youth. A three-day weekend pass is $30 for adults, and $20 for seniors 60 and older and youths between the ages of 5 and 17. Family passes will also be available, along with three-day passes for leaders and vendors.
Brady Woodbury, public health administrator, said masks are required at the fairgrounds, along with social distancing. Spectators at the parade won’t be required to wear masks, based on official guidance from the Department of Health and the governor’s office. However, social distancing between household groups must be maintained.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.