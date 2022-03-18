BOISE — Several patients had to be diverted from the St. Luke’s downtown Boise facility on Tuesday as the hospital implemented a lockdown amid protests.
According to a news release from St. Luke’s Health System on Wednesday, emergency medical services diverted ambulances carrying “at least four” patients during the hour-long lockdown.
The hospital paused its emergency services around 2 p.m. Tuesday as a crowd gathered at Avenue B and Broadway Avenue. Hospital officials said patients and visitors were instructed to remain at the hospital until the lockdown was lifted.
St. Luke’s has declined to provide additional details on the security concerns that prompted the lockdown.
Protesters have been outside the downtown hospital for days to oppose police taking custody of a 10-month-old child. The baby is the grandchild of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign consultant, and Bundy has directed people to protest at the hospital.
Bundy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of trespassing at the St. Luke’s Meridian campus, where he refused to leave, according to police.
The Meridian Police Department has said the child was believed to be in imminent danger and had previously been hospitalized because of “severe malnourishment.” The child’s family said Wednesday that the boy would remain in state custody following a custody hearing.