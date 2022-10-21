At last, autumn weather is on its way

Golden fall colors dot the hills around the Dworshak Reservoir near the Dent Bridge in Orofino on Tuesday.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

After warm weather offered an extended summer, fall temperatures are arriving this weekend.

According to a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Spokane, a high-pressure system settled in the region for the last month that affected Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana. That high pressure system kept temperatures higher and drier than average.

