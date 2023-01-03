At last, a sigh of relief

Josh Kraut, of Pullman, poses for a photo in his hospital bed in Seattle. Kraut recently had his second kidney transplant, which was necessarily because of the condition Alport syndrome that is common in his family.

 Courtesy photo

In 2011, Josh Kraut was living in Walla Walla and finishing high school. He was also mentally preparing for the day his kidneys could fail.

Now, 11 years after his diagnosis of Alport syndrome, the Pullman resident is recovering from a second kidney transplant in Seattle and is looking forward to going back to college and living his life again.

