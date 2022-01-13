Assessing the damage after deep freeze

Lewiston’s stormwater pipes seem to be faring well as the area thaws out from its early winter deep freeze, but 21st Street sustained serious damage.
Joe Kaufman, who supervises the city’s stormwater system for the Department of Public Works, said there has been some localized flooding where the terrain isn’t very conducive to good drainage.
“Generally, things seem to be doing OK,” Kaufman said, noting conditions have actually improved in the last few days. “But last week, we had those real slushy days, and that can cause problems, especially downtown where it’s super flat.”
One problem area has been Mill Road in East Lewiston, where one eastbound lane is closed because sediment washed onto the road. The remaining eastbound lane is still open, however, and crews expect to have the area cleaned up soon. Crews have also been working their way around the city to the typical problem areas to clear storm drains of ice and snow, Kaufman said.
Many of the city’s stormwater pipes are well beyond their expected lifetimes. With that in mind, the city council approved a stormwater master plan in March that included funding for a comprehensive assessment of the system using cameras to do visual inspections.
Kaufman said much of the assessment is done, although a fair bit of work remains. But the results so far have been encouraging, with crews not finding nearly as much deterioration as expected. Kaufman said he has been busy with other projects but is planning on crunching the data collected thus far so he can give an update to Mayor Dan Johnson and the newly seated city council next month.
Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said he will also present the council with its options on how to fund stormwater improvements in the future. The city has been eying a return of the stormwater utility fee that was struck down by the Idaho Supreme Court as an unconstitutional tax a decade ago, but with a billing design that would withstand another legal challenge.
The work to assess the stormwater lines has been slow because they frequently have to be cleaned out so the camera can get a clear view. In fact, using water jets and vacuum trucks to root out all the debris can take longer than the inspection itself, Kaufman said. And storms will often inject new debris like leaves, gravel and garbage into newly cleaned lines before an inspection can be done, so they have to be cleaned again.
That debris — especially leaves that weren’t cleaned up in the fall — is typically the culprit when there is localized flooding this time of year, not ice and snow, he added.
Fairly stable temperatures that have hovered around the freezing mark have helped slow the thaw. And even though highs jumped into the 40s on Wednesday and should remain there for the rest of the week, the gradual pace of melting should continue since overnight temperatures will still drop close to freezing.
Johnson said 21st Street looks like it suffered the most damage from the recent snows and freezing, with extensive pavement damage in several areas, with winter being the worst time of year for potholes.
Street maintenance workers have been out trying to fill potholes there and on other arterial streets like Bryden and Snake River avenues so the damage doesn’t spread.
“If you don’t keep up with them, they can get really bad,” he said.
But with the pavement on 21st Street already in the worst condition of any other major thoroughfare in the city, the Band-Aids will only go so far.
And speaking of stick-on solutions, Johnson added that the weather conditions make it virtually impossible for the cold-mix asphalt used for patches to stick to the adjoining pavement. That means workers have to return to the same trouble spots over and over again until more permanent repairs can be made.
A full rebuild of 21st Street is in the works, however, with city officials looking at using some of the recently appropriated federal infrastructure funds for that project.
