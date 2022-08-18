The Aspen Heights complex in Pullman has offered residents more accommodations while units are still under construction — but a completion date for the student housing development still is not known.
Multiple residents at Aspen Heights were unable to move into their apartments on their original move-in date Aug. 13. The apartment community notified residents in an email Aug. 4 that move-ins would be delayed until October because of construction issues, and offered some accommodation assistance and recommendations.
The company emailed residents Aug. 9 with an update on the situation and gave residents additional compensation and lodging options.
Mark Evans, the director of public relations at Threshold Agency, said in an email to the Daily News that the company understands this unforeseen disruption is frustrating for residents, but the agency looks forward to welcoming them to the community in October when they can deliver on the “promise of best-in-class student housing.” Threshold Agency manages both Aspen Heights and The Ruckus.
Aspen Heights could not provide the Daily News with an update on construction progress. Evans stated construction delays were because of supply chain challenges that prevented residents from moving in on their anticipated date of occupancy on Aug. 13. Construction on units in the new off-campus student housing development in Pullman began in August 2021 with a goal to provide 752 beds in their complexes, according to past Daily News reporting.
Residents signed a lease with Aspen Heights stating their move-in date would be Aug. 13. This lease cannot be broken or canceled, according to property management, and to help students in this situation, the company offered two options to residents Aug. 4 that must be chosen before Aug. 8. These options were sent in an email, presenting residents the option of receiving a $1,000 credit on their resident ledger, and they were responsible for finding living arrangements until their unit was available; or partner with the company’s sister property, The Ruckus, for housing until their unit is available, and receive a $300 credit on their resident ledger.
In an email the company sent Aug. 9, these options were updated to better aid residents and were to be chosen by Aug. 11. These options included a full rent abatement until residents could move into their units, along with a $1,500 credit on their resident ledger, while they are responsible for finding their own living arrangements while waiting for construction to be completed. Or, residents could lodge at The Ruckus without paying rent while receiving full rent abatement until they could move into their units, along with a $300 credit on their resident ledger.
Evan’s stated if residents have questions or inquiries pertaining to the status of their lease agreement they can contact the company via email at pullmanconstruction@assetliving.com.
Washington State University is aware of the situation at Aspen Heights, Phil Weiler, vice president of university marketing and communications at WSU, stated in an email. Weiler added if students have an interest in on-campus housing, they can email housing@wsu.edu.