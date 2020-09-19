A 16-year-old Asotin teenager was injured in a one-vehicle wreck Friday morning on Washington State Route 129 about 10 miles south of Asotin, a Washington State Patrol news release said.
Lacee M. Sanford was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston by ambulance. Tri-State Memorial Hospital did not respond to a request for Sanford’s condition.
Sanford was northbound on State Route 129 near milepost 26 when she lost control and rolled the 2003 Jeep Liberty she was driving, the news release said. Sanford was wearing her seat belt. Washington State Patrol Trooper Grant Smith investigated the accident.
Sanford was cited for driving with wheels off the roadway. The cause of the accident was listed as inattention, the news release said.