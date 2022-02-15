ASOTIN — About 15 to 20 students at Asotin High School were sent home Monday because they were not wearing masks in protest of the Washington mandate.
Asotin-Anatone Superintendent Dale Bonfield said the students arrived at school with no masks and when they were offered masks, the students refused to wear them. They were then sent home with an unexcused absence.
Bonfield said the protest was peaceful, but was also the most significant incident of noncompliance with the mask mandate. Students, teachers and staff at Washington schools have been required to wear masks indoors since returning to in-person learning last year after an order from Gov. Jay Inslee.
“It’s a bad thing because it’s pitting the students against the school district and neither one of us is going to fare well,” Bonfield said. “It makes us out to be the bad person, but we have no authority to change the rule unless the governor makes that adjustment.”
Bonfield said talks have been taking place to lift the mask requirement for schools.
“I wish that we could stay patient and wait for changes to come,” Bonfield said.
He said with the recent slowdown of cases, there’s a good chance the mask requirements will be lifted in a few weeks.