Asotin’s noon whistle returns this week

ASOTIN — The noon whistle in Asotin will return this week.
Mayor Dwayne Paris said the siren will be flipped back on Friday, but it’s a temporary fix while he works with a group of historians to find a new place for the historic piece of Asotin nostalgia.
The Asotin Fire Department is planning to tear down the existing fire hall on Second Street and rebuild on the same site, Paris said, and the siren will need a new home.
At Monday night’s Asotin City Council meeting, Jo Anne Miller of the Asotin County Museum said a group of concerned residents are looking for solutions to restore the longtime tradition on a permanent basis. The noon whistle has been a part of the town’s history since 1936.
“We want to find a place for the siren,” Miller said, “and people in the community are willing to help pay for it.”
The siren went silent last October during the time change when it was accidentally turned off. Paris had previously fielded multiple complaints about the noise and other issues, so he decided to conduct a little experiment to see if folks objected when it was gone.
“Before it was accidentally turned off, we had numerous people complaining because the time was off by a minute or two,” Paris said. “After it was turned off, one person talked to me about it in November, and I never heard another complaint until February.”
The effort by Asotin County Museum supporters has come about recently. Paris has met with Miller and will continue to work out a compromise, he told the Tribune.
The siren sits on top of the fire department on a metal tripod, supported by steel braces. When a new building is constructed, the relic will be removed. Fire department officials are hoping to begin the project early next year.
Paris said the cost to operate the siren is not huge, but it shouldn’t be a city responsibility since it’s no longer used to notify volunteer firefighters about an emergency. History buffs and fans of the siren can take over, if and when a compromise is found, he said.
“We were 10 months into it being off before we got approached about this,” Paris said. “I guess the learning lesson here is if things like this are important to you, as a community, don’t wait 10 months to speak up.”
Miller offered several possible locations for the siren at the meeting, saying it was an important part of the town’s nostalgia. “That siren has been here a long time,” she said. “I’m not sure why anyone would complain about it.”
Councilor Lori Loseth said it’s not just older residents who miss it. The noon whistle means a lot to kids who grew up in Asotin and others who have grown fond of the tradition.
“When I told them about this, my kids couldn’t believe the siren wasn’t working,” Loseth said. “I think it’s reasonable to figure out a good place to put it. There’s a lot of support for it in the community.”
