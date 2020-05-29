ASOTIN — The Asotin Police Department is giving the public tips on how to safely conduct transactions with door-to-door solicitors.
Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman said there have been a lot of people going door-to-door in Asotin recently, and the department felt the situation warranted issuing some safety tips.
“If you don’t want them at the your door, ask them to leave,” Renzelman said in a written news release. “If they don’t leave, call the police. At any time you can request they leave. After you request they leave, it is trespassing for them to not leave the property.”
Residents should always ask if the door-to-door solicitor has a business license or solicitor’s license, and ask to see it.
“If they do not have one, call the police,” Renzelman said. “A business license or a solicitor’s license is not a guarantee on the product or people. It is just a permit to be able to do business or solicit in the city.”
There are risks involved with deciding to do business with door-to-door solicitors and allowing them into the residence, Renzelman said.
Residents are cautioned not to leave a solicitor unsupervised in their homes because they might steal something. If they ask to use the bathroom, they may look into other rooms of the home or unlock windows so they can come back later to gain entry into the home, Renzelman said.
“Always keep them in sight and watch what they are doing,” Renzelman said.
Police also warn residents to be cautious when finishing a transaction with a door-to-door solicitor, as well.
Residents are encouraged to contact law enforcement with any questions or to report a door-to-door solicitor who refuses to leave their property or is acting suspiciously.