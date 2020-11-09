Asotin police issue tips for winter travel

Winter weather is in the forecast and the Asotin Police Department wants drivers to slow down and make the necessary preparations for their vehicles as winter driving conditions approach.
“The best advice for driving in bad winter weather is not to drive at all, if you can avoid it,” Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman said in a news release. “Don’t go out until the snow plows and sanding trucks have had a chance to do their work, and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.”
If drivers must go out, their cars should be prepared for the conditions. Check ignition, brakes, wiring, hoses and fan belts. Consider changing or adjusting spark plugs. Check the air, fuel and emission filters and the PCV valve. Inspect the distributor. Check the vehicle’s battery. Inspect the tires for air, sidewall wear and tread depth. Check antifreeze levels and the freeze line, Renzelman said.
Vehicles should have a properly inflated spare tire, wheel wrench and tripod jack. A snow shovel, jumper cables, tow and tire chains, bag of salt or cat litter and a tool kit should be in the vehicle.
“An emergency can arise at any time and you must be prepared,” Renzelman said.
Drivers should also keep a working flashlight, with extra batteries, reflective triangles and brightly colored clothes, a compass, first-aid kit, exterior windshield cleaner, ice scraper and snow brush, wooden stick matches in a waterproof container, scissors and string or cord and some nonperishable, high-energy foods like unsalted canned nuts, dried fruits and hard candy in the vehicle.
“If you are driving long distances under cold, snowy, and icy conditions, you should also carry supplies to keep you warm such as heavy woolen mittens, socks, a cap and blankets,” Renzelman said.